Back

Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade closing down on Aug. 27

Another one down.

Belmont Lay | August 21, 2023, 02:39 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade in Marine Parade is shutting down on Aug. 27, 2023.

It is the third closure of Cathay Cineplexes in just over a year.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Cathay Cineplexes (@cathaycineplexes)

Entertainment company mm2 Asia operates Cathay cinemas.

Located on the seventh floor of the mall, the cineplex started operations in 2017.

It can accommodate 800 moviegoers in the seven halls.

This latest closure comes barely a year after two Cathay Cineplexes in town shut down.

The outlets at the Cathay at Handy Road closed in mid-2022, while Cathay Orchard Cineleisure closed down in mid-2023, leaving just five Cathay cinema outlets in operation.

However, two new Cathay cineplexes will open in the future at Century Square before 2023 is up, and at *Scape in 2024.

Top photo via Google Maps

Tharman says eating orh nee helped him & wife have 4 children

The couple was inspired by the Yoruba tribe from Africa which eats a lot of yams and has many twins.

August 21, 2023, 03:27 PM

Crowds expected at People's Association HQ in Jalan Besar on Aug. 22 PE Nomination Day

Take public transport.

August 21, 2023, 03:16 PM

S'pore 'stay-at-home daughter' reviews her Goyard collection, shares luxury hauls on TikTok

A nice break from reviewing cai png prices.

August 21, 2023, 02:54 PM

Bangkok woman, 27, dubbed 'Thailand's most beautiful road sweeper', likely also 'World's most beautiful road sweeper'

Nice.

August 21, 2023, 02:46 PM

2017 presidential hopeful Salleh Marican among 8 assenters for Ng Kok Song

Ng has announced his full list of proposer, seconder, and assenters.

August 21, 2023, 02:42 PM

13 men, 1 woman, 22-32, arrested following fight outside Concorde Shopping Mall that left man dead

When the police arrived, two men were found with multiple injuries and one subsequently passed away.

August 21, 2023, 02:21 PM

Successful applicants can collect S$10 Lee Kuan Yew coins from Sep. 4 -Nov. 26

The coins were launched to commemorate Lee's 100th birth anniversary.

August 21, 2023, 01:54 PM

Tan Kin Lian: My wife & children had a 'difficult time' last 12 years because of my previous election loss

Tan said his family had also preferred that he not stand for the current Presidential Election.

August 21, 2023, 12:48 PM

Russian lander 'ceases to exist' as it crashes into moon, Indian moon lander waiting in orbit

This was Russia's first attempt at a moon landing in 47 years.

August 21, 2023, 12:44 PM

Tan Kin Lian: Majority of people who saw my posts on 'pretty girls' think it's lighthearted & fun

Tan said such people are also malicious towards his fellow hopeful Ng Kok Song.

August 21, 2023, 12:22 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.