Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade closing down on Aug. 27

Cathay Cineplex at Parkway Parade in Marine Parade is shutting down on Aug. 27, 2023.

It is the third closure of Cathay Cineplexes in just over a year.

Entertainment company mm2 Asia operates Cathay cinemas.

Located on the seventh floor of the mall, the cineplex started operations in 2017.

It can accommodate 800 moviegoers in the seven halls.

This latest closure comes barely a year after two Cathay Cineplexes in town shut down.

The outlets at the Cathay at Handy Road closed in mid-2022, while Cathay Orchard Cineleisure closed down in mid-2023, leaving just five Cathay cinema outlets in operation.

However, two new Cathay cineplexes will open in the future at Century Square before 2023 is up, and at *Scape in 2024.

Top photo via Google Maps