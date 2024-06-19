M'sian diver, 22, dies after being caught in boat propeller

UPDATE on Jun. 20 at 11:45am: According to an updated statement from the Ministry of Manpower on Jun. 20, the accident occured off East Coast, and not along Marina South Pier. The article has been updated accordingly.

A 22-year-old Malaysian diver in Singapore died after getting caught in a boat propeller on Jun. 18.

He was tasked with cleaning the hull of another ship when the fatal accident occurred at around 2:10pm.

Died in hospital

In response to Mothership queries, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said that the accident occurred at the Eastern Anchorage off East Coast.

The diver, employed by marine services company Dive-Marine Services Pte Ltd, was carrying out hull cleaning works for a ship when he got entangled with one of the propellers of the supporting dive boat.

The casualty was then transferred to Marina South Pier.

The diver was taken to Singapore General Hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries, MOM said.

Employer instructed to stop all diving activities

MOM said that established commercial diving procedures using Surface-Supplied Diving Equipment (SSDE) or Commercial Self-Contained Underwater Breathing Apparatus (CSCUBA) must be adhered to, as a general safety measure.

Such equipment and apparatus facilitate coordination and communication between divers and supervisors during operations.

It added that recreational SCUBA cannot be used for commercial operations.

MOM investigations are ongoing.

In the meantime, the employer has been instructed by MOM to stop all diving activities.

Top photo via Google Maps