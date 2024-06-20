Northern part of Pasir Panjang terminal cleared of oil slicks, oily sand on affected beaches mostly removed

The northern part of the Pasir Panjang Container Terminal has been cleared of oil slicks following the deployment of the Current Buster, an oil recovery and containment system, since Jun. 18, 2024.

This system is capable of recovering five tonnes of oil, according to a joint press release by PUB, Sentosa, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), Singapore Land Authority (SLA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks and the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

In addition, "thorough" cleaning of the oil-stained berth near the allision area with high-pressure jets is ongoing, the press release added.

The agencies also provided an update on the status of beach clean-ups, including that many of the affected beaches have been cleared of oily sand.

However, the public are still advised against swimming at the beaches and engaging in other primary contact water activities until further notice.

Current Buster deployment preventing oil from reaching multiple locations

The Pasir Panjang container terminal was the location of the oil spill following the allision on Jun. 14 between a Netherlands-flagged dredger and a stationery Singapore-flagged bunker tanker.

The press release further highlighted that the deployment of the Current Buster oil recovery system is important in preventing surface oil from flowing westwards towards West Coast Park, which is unaffected till date, and also eastward towards downstream locations such as the Sentosa beaches, Sentosa Cove, Southern Islands, and Keppel Marina.

The oil recovery operations at sea are guided by MPA’s and the Meteorological Service’s predictive modelling of tidal and wind conditions, along with drone and satellite imagery.

Two other Current Buster systems have also been deployed.

One of these, which can recover five tonnes of oil per load, has been deployed at Sentosa.

The other system, which is capable of recovering 35 tonnes of oil per load, has been deployed at affected eastern areas off East Coast and Changi East as a precaution to recover any oil and prevent any further spread.

Another Current Buster with a load of 35 tonnes will also be deployed "shortly", the press release stated.

Total length of booms deployed since Jun. 14 is 3.4km

The press release also highlighted that the total length of booms deployed since Jun. 14 is 3,400 meters.

This is more than the approximate 3,100 meters originally planned.

Updates on clean-up efforts at various locations

Sentosa

According to the press release, the deployment of the containment booms off the three Sentosa beaches of Siloso, Palawan and Tanjong beaches has been completed.

These booms will help prevent additional oil from being washed ashore while beach clean-up operations are ongoing.

The majority of Siloso beach has also been cleared of oily sand. This will be followed by thorough cleaning of the oil-stained lagoon-facing rock bunds.

Meanwhile, the beach clean-up efforts at Palawan and Tanjong beaches are ongoing with "focused cleaning" planned in the next phase after the Siloso beach clean-up is completed.

While the beaches remain open and island businesses are operating as per normal, sea activities and swimming are not permitted.

Labrador Nature Reserve and Cooper Channel

The recovery of the accumulated oil off Labrador Nature Reserve and Cooper Channel is ongoing after booms were put in place on Jun. 18.

These are on top of booms already deployed there to protect Berlayer Creek and the Rocky Shore at Labrador Nature Reserve.

St John's, Lazarus and Kusu islands

As of 5pm Jun. 19, the beaches at St John’s, Lazarus and Kusu Islands have been cleared of oily sand. The beaches will be monitored for further signs of oil slicks.

East Coast Park and Tanah Merah Beaches

Clean-up efforts by NEA are "progressing well" at East Coast Park, with a large majority of oil deposits removed.

The beaches at Tanah Merah have also been "largely" cleaned up.

However, as the tides may continue to sweep in remnants of oil deposits, further clean-up efforts would likely be required, the press release noted.

Changi and Pasir Ris Park

As of 5pm Jun. 19, no oil has been observed at Changi and Pasir Ris beaches.

NEA will continue to monitor the situation closely.

Keppel Marina

Containment booms have been laid at the mouth of Keppel Marina to facilitate the clean-up efforts of the accumulated oil.

A total of about 20 clean-up personnel and two skimmer systems to recover the accumulated oil have been deployed since Jun. 18.

Sentosa Cove

ONE°15 Marina has maintained restricted access to the Marina and localised clean-up efforts continue.

The press release also called on the public to avoid swimming at the beaches and engaging in other primary contact water activities until further notice.

No oil observed at biodiversity-sensitive areas

No oil has been observed off the biodiversity-sensitive areas at Pulau Ubin's Chek Jawa Wetlands, Coney Island Park, and Pasir Ris Park, said the agencies.

However, absorbent booms will continue to be deployed there as preventive measures.

There has also been no oil observed at West Coast Park and absorbent booms have been deployed as well as a precaution to protect the mangroves at the Marsh Garden.

There have also been no reports of oil slicks sighted off Changi since Jun. 18.

Fish farms are unaffected, local fish safe for consumption

As for the local fish farms, the press release highlighted that to date, none of them have been affected by the oil spill.

SFA's testing of fish samples from the farms in the East Johor Strait have also confirmed that the fish are safe for consumption.

As for the air quality at the affected areas of East Coast Park, Labrador Nature Reserve and Sentosa, it remains within safe levels.

NEA will continue to monitor the air quality at the affected areas daily to ensure the safety of the public and personnel involved in the clean-up operations.

Information on air quality at affected beaches is also published and updated daily on NEA’s website.

As for Singapore's water supply, it remains unaffected, according to PUB.

Drinking water quality readings remain normal and there has been no impact to operations at desalination plants and reservoirs.

Singapore in touch with Malaysia about oil spill

The press release also noted that Singaporean authorities are in touch with their Malaysian counterparts to cooperate on efforts to address any further impact of the oil spill.

Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia are part of the Revolving Fund Committee, where the three littoral states can request and provide support for oil spills and clean-up operations in the Straits of Malacca and Singapore.

