S'porean pilgrims in Mecca encouraged to time activities in early morning or night to avoid heatstroke: MUIS

At the time of writing, no Singaporean pilgrims have reached out to MUIS for assistance.

Keyla Supharta | June 21, 2024, 01:50 AM

Muslim Singaporeans performing the Hajj pilgrimage this year are "generally in good health", according to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis).

As of Jun. 20, no Singaporean performing the Hajj has reached out to Muis for assistance.

They have been strongly advised to prioritise hydration and to take necessary precautions amid reports of scorching heatwaves in Saudi Arabia.

Heatwaves and reported deaths in Mecca, Saudi Arabia

Hundreds of pilgrims have reportedly died while performing the Hajj this year, as the temperature soars to 49°C in Mecca, Saudi Arabia.

Thousands have also been treated for heatstroke.

While Saudi Arabia and Egypt have yet to comment or release an official statement on the death toll, which is expected to rise, the latest report by AFP (via Straits Times and CNA) claims that the death toll has risen to over 1,000.

Muis also encouraged Singaporean pilgrims to participate in activities either early in the morning or at night to avoid heatstroke.

According to Muis, there are around 900 Singaporeans performing the Hajj this year.

Top image via Haydan As-soendawy/Pexels

