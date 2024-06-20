Back

City of Brussels in Belgium refuses to host football match with Israel over 'security concerns'

The match was scheduled to take place at the King Baudouin Stadium.

Seri Mazliana | June 20, 2024, 06:12 PM

Brussels has declined to host a Belgium vs Israel UEFA (Union of European Football Associations) football match initially scheduled for Sep. 6, 2024.

Taking to Instagram on Jun. 19 (Singapore time), Benoit Hellings, the capital city's first alderman (a civil official), said that hosting the match would be "impossible" considering potential security concerns posed by the war in Gaza.

Security concerns linked to Gaza war

In his Instagram post, Hellings said: "Given the dramatic situation in Gaza, Brussels considers it impossible to organise the match as part of the UEFA Nations League."

He added that Brussels has discussed and assessed potential consequences of hosting the match along with the Belgian Football Federation (URBSFA), Brussels police and the federal government over the course of a few months.

Hellings said organising the match in Brussels may cause protests and endanger the safety of players, spectators, residents and also police officers.

"The Red Devils (nickname for the Belgian football team) games have always been moments of cohesion and unity.

The humanitarian and security situation in Gaza and its consequences force the city to inform the URBSFA that it is not possible to organise it at the King Baudouin Stadium."

Other matches to go as planned

The Belgium vs Israel match was supposed to be played as part of the UEFA Nations League football tournament.

The tournament is an international competition which takes place on alternate years, and is played by the senior men's national teams under UEFA.

According to the Associated Press (AP News), pro-Palestinian demonstrations throughout Brussels have taken place since the war broke out in 2023.

In Oct. 2023, two Swedish football fans in Belgium were killed by a gunman ahead of a Euro 2024 qualifier match.

In May 2024, ticket sales for the game was paused to security risks.

Belgium home matches against France on Oct. 14 and Italy on Nov. 14 for the tournament will proceed, reported AP News.

