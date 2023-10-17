Back

2 Swedish football fans in Belgium killed by gunman, Euro 2024 qualifier match suspended

The gunman is still on the run at time of writing.

Tan Min-Wei | October 17, 2023, 01:12 PM

Telegram WhatsappTwo Swedes were shot and a third injured after a gunman attacked them in Belgium on Oct. 16.

Qualifiers

The Swedes were likely in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, in order to attend the Belgium-Sweden Euro 2024 football competition qualifier, held the same day.

According to the BBC, citing a spokesperson for Belgium's federal prosecutor, a video on social media showed a man claiming to be the attacker.

That man said he was inspired by Islamic State, the terrorist group that controlled large swaths of Iraq and Syria in the mid-2010s.

The BBC also cited an unverified video shared by Belgian newspaper Het Laatste Nieuws that showed the attacker apparently wielding an assault rifle, wearing a fluorescent orange jacket, as well as arriving and escaping on a scooter.

The attack happened at around 7PM Belgium time (1AM Singapore time), and as of time of writing, the gunman is still at large.

Belgian premier Alexander De Croo sent his condolences to Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson after the attack, calling the attack "cowardly". 

Match abandoned

ESPN reported a spokesperson for Belgium's federal prosecutor's office said that the Swedish nationality of the victims was "put forward as the probable motive" for the shooting, with the BBC further noting that the victims were wearing Swedish national team jerseys at the time.

The ESPN report also quoted the spokesperson as saying that there was no link at the moment to events in Israel and Gaza at the time, but the report also said that Sweden had raised its terror alert level to its second highest level. The BBC said that Belgium had raised its terror alert to the highest level.

Fans attending the Belgium-Sweden match were kept in the stadium for their safety, with officials saying they believed that the stadium to be the "safest place they could be at the time".

News of the shooting reached the stadium at half time, where the scores were level, and the Swedish team refused to return to the pitch, leading to the match being abandoned.

The move appeared to be supported by the fans in the stadium, with ESPN reporting that fans of both nations chanting "All together, all together", as well as "Sweden, Sweden".

Other attacks

This attack comes after a teacher was stabbed in France on Oct. 13, in what appeared to be a religiously motivated incident.

It also comes after a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy was stabbed to death by his 71-year-old landlord on Oct. 16, who also attacked the boy's mother.

The Guardian reported that the man, named as Joseph Czuba, attacked the mother and child with a knife, shouting "You Muslims must die!"

CNN reported that investigators believed that Czuba had targeted the family due to their religion, as well as the current conflict in Israel and Gaza, with the the mother, Hanaan Shahin, saying that Czuba had confronted her about the events of Israel and Gaza in the days leading up to the attack.

United States President Joe Biden condemned the attack, saying that Americans must "come together and reject Islamophobia and all forms of bigotry and hatred".

Biden had warned on Oct. 10 about the possibility of hate crimes committed in the wake of the Oct. 7 attacks in Israel, saying that "there was no place for hatred" in the U.S., whether against Jews or Muslims.

