Back

Boys play sepak takraw using HDB car park gantry as net at 5am in Whampoa

Hmmmm.

Khine Zin Htet | June 20, 2024, 02:30 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

In the early morning of Jun. 19, a resident of Jalan Tenteram heard some noise from below his block.

When he looked down, he was shocked to see a group of boys playing sepak takraw around a car park gantry.

Gif via Mothership reader

Using gantry as net

The game of sepak takraw took place around 5 am on Jun. 19, the resident recounted to Mothership.

In the video he took, four boys can be seen tossing a ball over the gantry, using it as a net for their game.

Photo via Mothership reader

In another video, a taxi can be seen entering the estate from the adjacent gantry, but the boys did not appear to be affected by its presence.

While the resident called the police, the boys left before the police arrived.

The resident expressed his astonishment, explaining that this was the first time he had seen something like this in his more than five years of living at the estate.

Noisy

The boys were "quite loud" and played for around 30 minutes, the resident said.

In Singapore, quiet hours are observed from 10:30 pm to 7 am.

According to a government infosheet on noise regulations and guidelines, residents are advised to be considerate towards their neighbours and to observe the quiet hours.

Those experiencing issues arising from noise from neighbours are advised to talk to their neighbours first.

If there are difficulties resolving the issue, they can seek help from their Grassroot Leaders (GRLs) or try formal mediation at the Community Mediation Centre.

Top photos by Mothership reader

About 100 monkeys spotted at Lor Halus bridge in Punggol

Don't feed them.

June 20, 2024, 07:20 PM

Philippines soldier loses thumb in confrontation with China vessels near 2nd Thomas Shoal

A Filipino general lauded his men's bravery, while China said its Coast Guard was "professional and restrained".

June 20, 2024, 07:06 PM

M'sian man, 31, squirts mix of flour & his urine on women in S'pore for 'opportunities' to chat

He targetted women wearing dark-coloured bottoms.

June 20, 2024, 06:55 PM

S’pore trainee doctor tries to record female colleague showering, gets terminated & licence suspended

He confessed to doing a similar act during medical school.

June 20, 2024, 06:32 PM

City of Brussels in Belgium refuses to host football match with Israel over 'security concerns'

The match was scheduled to take place at the King Baudouin Stadium.

June 20, 2024, 06:12 PM

M'sia Airlines plane bound for KL returns to Hyderabad, India after sparks shoot out of engine

It is understood that the aircraft experienced an engine malfunction.

June 20, 2024, 06:03 PM

Thinking of a mid-career switch or reskilling? Use your S$4,000 SkillsFuture Credit for these courses.

About 7,000 selected courses that support mid-career reskilling or deepening of skills.

June 20, 2024, 06:00 PM

M'sia firmly supports China in achieving 'national reunification': China MFA

Malaysia also expressed that it does not support any words and deeds advocating “Taiwan independence”.

June 20, 2024, 05:38 PM

S'pore civil servants to get 0.45-month mid-year bonus for 2024

Junior grade officers will get an additional payment of up to S$250.

June 20, 2024, 05:35 PM

Another ‘mysterious’ monolith appears, this time in Las Vegas, Nevada desert

Aliens.

June 20, 2024, 04:58 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.