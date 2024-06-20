Back

S'pore civil servants to get 0.45-month mid-year bonus for 2024

Junior grade officers will get an additional payment of up to S$250.

Khine Zin Htet | June 20, 2024, 05:35 PM

Civil servants in Singapore will get a 0.45-month mid-year bonus, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Jun. 20.

Junior grade officers will get an additional payment of up to S$250, it was also announced.

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional S$150 payment.

Those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, as well as those in Operations Support Scheme (OSS) Grades III and IV, will receive an additional S$250 payment.

“This mid-year payment takes into consideration both the better economic outlook and downside risks that remain in the global economy,” said PSD.

In 2023, civil servants received a 0.3-month mid-year bonus and a 0.6-month year-end bonus.

PSD added that the government will continue to monitor the economic situation closely.

"It will take into consideration the guidelines by the National Wages Council which will be released later in the year, in determining the year-end annual variable component payments."

