Civil servants to get 0.6-month year-end bonus for 2023

In total, civil servants will receive a 0.9-month bonus for 2023.

Belmont Lay | November 27, 2023, 05:42 PM

Civil servants in Singapore will get a 0.6-month year-end bonus, the Public Service Division (PSD) announced on Nov. 27.

Junior-grade officers will also get a lump sum payment, it was also announced.

This is on top of the 13th-month bonus, also known as the non-pensionable annual allowance of one month.

"This year-end payment takes into consideration that Singapore’s gross domestic product (GDP) is expected to come in at around 1 per cent in 2023, as well as the latest National Wages Council (NWC) guidelines," said PSD.

PSD added that the revised forecast takes into consideration the labour market outlook, subdued external demand for the rest of the year and continued downside risks arising from geopolitical tensions.

The GDP growth forecast of 0.5 per cent to 1.5 per cent was narrowed to around 1 per cent for 2023, according to the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MTI).

Civil servants in grades equivalent to MX13(I) and MX14 will receive an additional lump sum of S$400, while those in grades equivalent to MX15 and MX16, and those in the Operations Support Scheme (OSS) will receive S$800.

Officers up to MX13(I) and equivalent will receive an additional lump sum of up to S$1,200 this year.

