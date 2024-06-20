Back

Germany-Hungary Euro 2024 match transmission disrupted, S'pore viewers left staring at error screen

This was what viewers saw instead of the first goal.

Belmont Lay | June 20, 2024, 12:11 PM

Events

Some StarHub and Singtel subscribers were unable to watch the Germany-Hungary Euro 2024 match in Singapore that occurred on Jun. 20 midnight due to “transmission interruptions”.

Mothership was alerted to the disruption, which lasted about 20 minutes, by readers.

Those who experienced the disruption missed the first goal scored in the 22nd minute by German midfielder Jamal Musiala.

A similar disruption occurred near the end of the second half.

Transmission resumed more than five minutes later.

A message on screen read: “Transmission interrupted. Fault at source – We are working with our partners to restore service as soon as possible. We apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

Germany eventually won 2-0 and top Group A after two games.

Hundreds of comments by dissatisfied subscribers were posted on the Facebook and Instagram pages of StarHub and Singtel.

One commenter wrote: "I turn on my free streaming website and it works better than StarHub which I paid $88 for.”

Many commenters posted photos of their television sets at home.

Two recent Facebook posts by StarHub and Singtel showed they were bombarded with angry comments.

StarHub responded to a number of the angry comments, explaining that the "issue you experienced was due to a source problem, which has now been resolved".

StarHub added that the viewers "should be able to watch the channels without any issues".

All 51 matches for Euro 2024 are broadcast live on StarHub, Singtel and Mediacorp’s mewatch, which are showing the June 14-July 14 tournament via SPOTV.

SPOTV, a South Korean pay TV network, acquired the broadcast rights for Singapore and Malaysia.

Subscribers here pay an early-bird price of S$88 and S$108 after that.

A StarHub spokesperson said:

We are aware of the recent transmission glitch during the UEFA Euro 2024 broadcast. This issue originated from the source feed and affected all providers in Singapore and the region. We have contacted the channel partner, requested immediate action and enhanced measures to meet quality standards. We expect them to address this issue promptly and prevent future disruptions.

We apologise for any inconvenience caused and thank our viewers for their understanding and patience.

A Singtel spokesperson said:

“This morning, the UEFA Euro 2024 match between Germany and Hungary on SPOTV Stadia CH141 experienced two disruptions, originating from the SPOTV’s feed. This affected all broadcasters and subscribers in Singapore. We promptly activated resources within our network to restore services and managed to reduce the duration of the disruption for Singtel customers by half, to 15 mins. We are working with the content provider, SPOTV, to ascertain the cause of the issue and to resolve it.”

Top photo via StarHub subscriber

