M'sia firmly supports China in achieving 'national reunification': China MFA

Malaysia also expressed that it does not support any words and deeds advocating “Taiwan independence”.

Keyla Supharta | June 20, 2024, 05:38 PM

Malaysia cherishes its friendship with China and is committed to upholding the One China policy and firmly supports China in achieving national reunification, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of China.

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim reportedly expressed the view during his meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Jun. 19, 2024, at the Malaysian Prime Minister's office.

In the same meeting, Malaysia also expressed that it does not support any words and deeds advocating “Taiwan independence”.

Malaysia-China community

Anwar said that the relationship between Malaysia and China is now at a new starting point, as the two countries mark 50 years of diplomatic ties.

Malaysia is also ready to work with China to build a Malaysia-China community with a shared future.

The two leaders also exchanged views on regional and international matters of mutual interest, including the issue of the South China Sea.

Renewed pact, new MOUs

Li Qiang was on an official visit to Malaysia from Jun. 18 to 20, 2024, marking his first visit to the country as the Premier of China.

He also had an audience with the Malaysian Agong (king), Sultan Ibrahim Iskandar.

During his visit, China and Malaysia agreed to renew a five-year economic and trade cooperation pact, according to The Star.

For the past 15 years since 2009, China has been Malaysia's largest trading partner.

Total trade with China last year was valued at 450.84 billion ringgit (S$130 billion).

On top of that, the two countries also signed 14 memorandums of understanding (MOUs).

This includes an MOU that would allow Malaysian durian farmers to export fresh durian instead of frozen ones to China starting this year.

Concluded trip on Thursday

Li officially concluded his trip to Malaysia on Thursday (Jun. 20).

He was given a red carpet ceremonial send-off and a guard-of-honour by the First Battalion of the Royal Ranger Regiment (Ceremonial), The Star reported.

Previously, Anwar invited China's President Xi Jinping to visit Malaysia, when Anwar made his visit to Beijing in 2023.

Despite 2024 being the 50th year of diplomatic relations between the two countries, Xi has not visited Malaysia this year.

According to the Financial Timesthis has "dejected" some members of the Malaysian government.

"Anwar has gone out of his way to satisfy them, and what are we getting for that?" said a person "close" to the prime minister.

Top image via Anwar Ibrahim/Facebook

