Back

Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company with S$4.49 trillion market cap

When will it peak?

Belmont Lay | June 19, 2024, 02:05 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Nvidia became the world's most valuable company on Jun. 18 (U.S. time), toppling Microsoft from the top spot, Reuters reported.

Shares of the chipmaker climbed 3.2 per cent to US$135.21 (S$182.70), lifting its market capitalisation to US$3.326 trillion (S$4.49 trillion).

At the time of writing, it hit US$136.12 (S$183.93).

The surge in shares pushed the stock to a record high, adding over US$103 billion (S$139.2 billion) to Nvidia's market capitalisation on Tuesday.

It was just days ago when it overtook iPhone maker Apple to become the second most valuable company.

The path to the top has been reached at a giddy pace.

The stock has surged about 173 per cent in 2024 alone, compared with a rise of about 19 per cent in Microsoft shares.

Nvidia recently split its stock 10-for-one, effective Jun. 7, which made owning each share of the company more affordable for individual investors.

The company's market value expanded from US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) to US$2 trillion (S$2.7 trillion) in just nine months in February, while taking just over three months to hit US$3 trillion (S$4.05 trillion) in June.

Nvidia chips continue to play a central role in the push for artificial intelligence.

Top photo via Wikipedia

Over 2.4 million people cleared Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over Hari Raya Haji long weekend

Crowded.

June 18, 2024, 11:41 PM

Motorcyclist, 40, thrown onto road after colliding with car making right-turn at Alexandra Road junction

The car driver, a 47-year-old male, is assisting with police investigations.

June 18, 2024, 11:28 PM

S'pore reclaims 1st place in ranking of competitive economies around the world

It previously got first place in 2020.

June 18, 2024, 07:55 PM

CPC member Chen Wenqing visiting S'pore from Jun. 18 to 20, to co-chair high-level forum with SM Teo

The forum allows both countries to exchange views and experiences on matters pertaining to social governance.

June 18, 2024, 06:52 PM

Police investigating 'polite' car with stickers resembling emergency vehicle

It politely confused road users.

June 18, 2024, 06:12 PM

Cambodia PM Hun Manet makes 1st official visit to S'pore

This is Hun Manet's first visit to Singapore since taking over as prime minister.

June 18, 2024, 06:09 PM

Ocean Fest 2024: Photo exhibition by S’porean photographer whose chance encounter with diving led to underwater photography

Sea-rious passion.

June 18, 2024, 05:59 PM

M'sia reducing price of eggs by S$0.0086 per egg under S$28.7 million subsidy scheme

According to Malaysia's Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, there has been a drop in input costs for egg production.

June 18, 2024, 05:57 PM

Short thundery showers in S'pore on most days for rest of Jun. 2024

Don't forget your umbrellas.

June 18, 2024, 05:51 PM

Thai Senate approves same-sex marriage bill, 1st in Southeast Asia

The bill now needs judicial and royal approval.

June 18, 2024, 05:17 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.