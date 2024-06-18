Police investigating 'polite' car with stickers resembling emergency vehicle

Police vehicles in Singapore are easily identified by their red and blue decals, with the word "Police" on their doors and bumpers.

However, some Singaporeans did a double-take when they saw a vehicle that looked remarkably like it was from the police, but which turned out not to be upon closer inspection.

It is not a police car but a "polite" car.

Photos of the vehicle in question were uploaded on Facebook group SG Road Vigilante.

The car had orange and blue decals resembling those seen on a police car, with the word "Polite" displayed on its doors and on the front of the vehicle.

Investigations ongoing

Some questioned the legality behind the design of the car, pointing out that road users could be misled by such vehicles on the road.

The police confirmed with Mothership that a report was lodged and investigations are ongoing.

Motorcyclist dressed like traffic police

Previously, a motorcyclist dressed like a traffic police also stirred up discussion when pictures of him made their rounds online.

However, it was reported that he was not actually breaking any laws.

He was part of a motorcyclist group which rode around Singapore in similar attire, called the Diversion Escort by Team Diversion Singapore (TDS).

First formed in 2011, it was built on its members' collective passion for owning a specific model of Yamaha motorcycles — the Yamaha XJ900 Diversion — which just happens to be the exact model used by the Traffic Police.

Here's a similar case from 2020, with a rider on a white motorcycle with blue and red accents:

Top photos via SG Road Vigilante/Facebook