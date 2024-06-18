Dua Lipa adds 2nd S'pore concert on Nov. 5 after 'incredible demand' for 1st show

Grammy-winning singer Dua Lipa has added another show for her Singapore concert, which will take place at 8pm on Nov. 5, 2024, at Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lipa was initially scheduled to perform at 8pm on Nov. 6 as part of her Radical Optimism Tour.

According to concert promoter Live Nation Singapore, the new date was added "due to incredible demand".

Ticketing info

Tickets to Lipa's concert are priced between S$138 and S$288.

AMEX presale for Lipa's newly added show will commence at 10am on Jun. 20 (Thursday) and end at 10am on Jun. 21 (Friday).

The general sale will commence at 2pm on Jun. 21 via Ticketmaster's website and hotline at +65 3158 8588.

Top images via Dua Lipa's Instagram