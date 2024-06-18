We ate at the new Michelin Bib Gourmand 2024 hawker stalls & here’s what we thought

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Michelin Guide Singapore has released its 2024 Bib Gourmand Selection.

Following the announcement, we visited four of the new hawker entrants named in this year's selection — the other three were either closed, or had sold out for the day.

Here's what we thought of their food:

Delhi Lahori

The first thing that caught our eye when we visited this stall at Tekka Centre was the huge clay oven sitting right at the front of the store.

Clearly, the owner of Delhi Lahori knows his way around the tandoor.

We tried their Butter Chicken with Garlic Naan Set (S$8) and were not disappointed.

Two pieces of garlic naan came with the set, both of which spanned at least two palms wide. We were delightfully surprised by the fluffiness of the naan, but be warned: other than garlic, the naan is also seasoned extensively with coriander.

Additionally, the butter chicken was very palatable and certainly friendly towards those who can't take spice.

However, we did find the portion size for the butter chicken rather small.

Han Kee

We arrived 20 minutes after this stall's opening and were astonished by the queue that greeted us.

Tucked away in Amoy Street Food Centre, Han Kee is certainly a popular pick among CBD-goers.

Their Sliced Fish Soup (S$6) is certainly a safer option for fussier tastebuds, but for those who can handle their spice, we'd recommend the Fish Head Bee Hoon (S$7).

The broth for the latter was peppery, almost resembling bak kut teh, and was served with thick vermicelli. The portions of fish in both dishes were generous as well.

For two people who dislike fish soup, this stall certainly has our stamp of approval.

Personally, though, we don't think we'd queue another 45 minutes to have this again.

Do also note that this stall only accepts cash.

MP Thai (Vision Exchange)

Located just a five minute walk away from Jurong East MRT station, MP Thai is located on the building's second floor.

The restaurant has a seating capacity of about 48 pax.

We got their Pork Fried Rice Basil Set (S$10+) which came with the fried rice and a drink of choice — either Thai milk tea or a lemongrass drink.

Additionally, two spring rolls and a fried egg were added to the dish as well.

The fried rice was fragrant and surprisingly, the basil flavour did not overpower the overall taste.

You can also choose your spice level for the fried rice and for us, we chose less spicy, which still had a little kick to it.

MP Thai's menu prices exclude service charge.

Song Fish Soup

Step into Clementi 448 Market and Food Centre and the first thing you'll see is the queue over at Song Fish Soup.

We waited for about 20 minutes before we could get our hands on a bowl of their popular Yuan Yang Bee Hoon (S$6).

Served with thick vermicelli, the milky soup was flavourful while both variations of the fish slices were tender.

Though it was a good bowl of sliced fish bee hoon, we personally wouldn't queue 20 minutes for it again.

However, if you're planning to visit, do note that the stall only accepts cash payment.

These meals were paid for by Mothership.

Top photos by Yeo Gi-Anne & Celeste Ng