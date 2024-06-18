Back

More seats added to Jay Chou's S'pore Oct. 2024 concert, on sale from Jun. 19, 10am

Celeste Ng | June 18, 2024, 03:48 PM

More seats have been added to Taiwanese singer Jay Chou's concert in Singapore, taking place this October.

The "Jay Chou Carnival 2024 World Tour" will span three nights from Oct. 11 to 13, 2024, at the Singapore National Stadium.

Additional tickets have been added for Category 2 (S$358), Category 3 (S$318) and Category 5 (S$238). Prices exclude the S$5 processing fee.

Screenshot from Ticketmaster's website.

Tickets will go on sale from Jun. 19 at 10am via ticketing platform Ticketmaster.

Fans who wish to purchase the tickets may do so via:

  • Ticketmaster's website

  • Ticketmaster's booking hotline (+65 3158 8588)

