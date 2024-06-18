Back

M'sia reducing price of eggs by S$0.0086 per egg under S$28.7 million subsidy scheme

According to Malaysia's Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, there has been a drop in input costs for egg production.

Matthias Ang | June 18, 2024, 05:57 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Malaysia has reduced the price of eggs by RM0.03 (S$0.0086) per egg.

The move was announced by Malaysia's prime minister, Anwar Ibrahim, on Jun. 17, 2024, according to Malaysian media.

This means that eggs sold in Peninsula Malaysia will now cost RM0.42 (S$0.12) for Grade A, RM 0.40 for Grade B (S$0.12) and RM0.38 (S$0.11) for Grade C, he added.

The government is spending S$28.7 million on an egg subsidy scheme

According to Anwar, the price reduction is part of a government scheme that will provide subsidies of RM0.10 per chicken egg.

He added that such a measure is in line with a drop in the input costs for egg production, especially for the basic ingredients in chicken feed, according to The Edge Malaysia.

The scheme will also cost a total of RM100 million (S$28.7 million).

As a point of comparison, Anwar pointed out that the allocation for egg subsidies in 2023 was RM927 million (S$266 million).

He was further quoted as saying:

"I want to emphasise that the government will continue to more proactively and effectively address issues related to the cost of living, while striving to mitigate any negative impact on the people's daily lives."

Malaysian experts say scheme has benefits but government should also improve egg supply

A few experts whom Malaysian media The Star spoke to said that while the subsidy scheme has benefits, the supply of eggs must also be raised.

An economics professor from Sunway University, Yeah Kim Leng, was quoted as saying that while the scheme will help to mitigate inflation, increasing the output and productivity of Malaysia's farms is "crucial" to addressing the persistently high food prices, as well as rising food import costs.

Meanwhile, Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology’s Centre for Business and Policy Research chairman, Foo Lee Peng, acknowledged that the scheme would benefit lower-income households the most, enhancing their food security.

However, Foo also called on the Malaysian government to lower the entry barriers to the egg market by streamlining regulatory processes and providing financial access for small-scale producers.

"(This) will help foster a more competitive market that will, in turn, keep egg prices low without the need for subsidies," she was quoted as saying.

There must also be "effective monitoring" of the egg market to detect price manipulation or anti-competitive behaviour, along with the implementation of anti-monopoly regulations, to prevent price hikes, she added.

Top photo by Mothership

Police investigating 'polite' car with stickers resembling emergency vehicle

It politely confused road users.

June 18, 2024, 06:12 PM

Cambodia PM Hun Manet makes 1st official visit to S'pore

This is Hun Manet's first visit to Singapore since taking over as prime minister.

June 18, 2024, 06:09 PM

Ocean Fest 2024: Photo exhibition by S’porean photographer whose chance encounter with diving led to underwater photography

Sea-rious passion.

June 18, 2024, 05:59 PM

Short thundery showers in S'pore on most days for rest of Jun. 2024

Don't forget your umbrellas.

June 18, 2024, 05:51 PM

Thai Senate approves same-sex marriage bill, 1st in Southeast Asia

The bill now needs judicial and royal approval.

June 18, 2024, 05:17 PM

Up to 90% off Four Star mattresses, sofas & more at SAFRA Toa Payoh from Jun. 21-23

Over 5,000 items will be available at the sale.

June 18, 2024, 04:55 PM

Air New Zealand rocked by turbulence, passenger scalded & flight attendant hit ceiling

Those injured spoke to media.

June 18, 2024, 04:42 PM

80-year-old woman in Japan dies after neck caught in Tokyo store escalator

Her neck was trapped between the escalator handrail and the floor.

June 18, 2024, 04:29 PM

Ex-Thai PM Thaksin faces charges under royal defamation law for 2015 interview

Thaksin's comments were made in 2015, the year after a military coup ousted his sister as prime minister.

June 18, 2024, 04:17 PM

Dua Lipa adds 2nd S'pore concert on Nov. 5 after 'incredible demand' for 1st show

Radically optimistic about securing my ticket.

June 18, 2024, 04:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.