Short thundery showers in S'pore on most days for rest of Jun. 2024

For the rest of June 2024, localised short-duration thundery showers are expected over parts of Singapore in the late morning and afternoon on most days, according to a Jun. 18 media advisory issued by the Meteorological Service Singapore.

The thundery showers may be heavy on a few of these days when a large-scale convergence of winds over Singapore and the surrounding region occurs.

Additionally, widespread thundery showers with gusty winds due to Sumatra squalls may occur between the pre-dawn hours and morning on one or two days.

The total rainfall for the second half of the month is forecast to be near average over most parts of Singapore.

34°C days possible

For the rest of June, the daily maximum temperatures are likely to range between 33°C and 34°C on most days.

On a few days, the daily maximum temperature could reach a high of slightly above 34°C.

Some nights may also be warm and humid, which typically occurs when the prevailing winds blow from the southeast, bringing warm, humid air from the sea to the land.

On those nights, the temperature may stay above 28°C, particularly over the southern and eastern coastal areas of Singapore.

35.5°C at Admiralty on Jun. 11

In the first half of June 2024, localised short-duration thundery showers fell over part of Singapore in late morning and afternoon on most days.

About half of the island recorded above average rainfall in the first fortnight, with Kranji area registering a rainfall of 200 per cent above average.

During this period daily maximum temperatures were above 33°C on most days.

The highest daily maximum temperature of 35.5°C was recorded at Admiralty on Jun. 11.

