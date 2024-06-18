CPC member Chen Wenqing visiting S'pore from Jun. 18 to 20, to co-chair high-level forum with SM Teo

Chen Wenqing, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Secretary of the CPC Central Committee Political and Legal Affairs Commission (PLAC), will visit Singapore from Jun. 18 to 20, 2024.

During the visit, Chen will co-chair a high-level bilateral forum— the Social Governance Forum (SGF)— with Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean.

This is the fourth SGF held between Singapore and China. It was last held in 2016.

Social Governance Forum

The SGF is one of the key bilateral collaborative platforms between Singapore and China.

It is organised by the Ministry of Social and Family Development and provides opportunities for officials from the two countries to exchange views and experiences on matters pertaining to social governance.

The theme for the SGF this year is "Governance for Social Harmony".

Teo and Chen will both deliver keynote addresses at the opening ceremony of the Forum.

The SGF will also host panel discussions on issues related to social governance and the promotion of social cohesion.

Meeting PM Lawrence Wong

During his visit, Chen will also call on Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Lawrence Wong.

He will also be hosted to dinners by Teo and Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli.

Chen will also be touring historically significant sites in Singapore.

The tour will be hosted by Senior Minister of State (Ministry of Trade & Industry and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth) Low Yen Ling.

He will then visit Our Tampines Hub, hosted by Masagos. During the visit to Our Tampines Hub, Chen will learn more about Singapore's efforts to design communal spaces which promote social cohesion.

