Thai Senate approves same-sex marriage bill, 1st in Southeast Asia

Thailand's senate has approved a bill that grants marriage rights to same-sex couples on Jun 18.

Thailand's House of Representatives had initially passed the marriage equality bill in March 2024.

The bill then moved to the Senate, where it was approved on Jun. 18 by a margin of 130 votes in favour, with four votes against. The Thai Senate, at maximum capacity, has 200 members.

Nikkei reported that the bill will now move to the constitutional courts for review and judicial approval, before being sent for royal assent and becoming law.

It does not appear that royal approval will be a significant issue for the law.

Should judicial approval be attained, same-sex couples in Thailand will be able to marry 120 days later.

Legal changes

The law will also prompt amendments to terminology in Thailand's civil and commercial code, with gender-neutral terms replacing gender specific ones, such as "spouse" replaced "husband" or "wife", of "man" and "woman" being replaced to "individual".

The law, however, grants exemptions to some religions, such as Christianity and Islam, to not perform marriage rites for same-sex couples.

Nikkei reports that welfare entitlements, government pensions, and tax benefits to spouses, regardless of their gender.

It will also allow a same-sex spouse to inherit from their partner, allow them to make healthcare decision on their behalf, as well as adopt children.

