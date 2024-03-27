Thailand lawmakers pass landmark same-sex marriage bill

Thailand's House of Representatives has passed a marriage equality bill on Mar. 27, likely to move the country closer to being the first country in Southeast Asia with same-sex marriage laws.

The bill still requires Senate and royal approval before it can take effect as law, according to The Bangkok Post.

It is expected to be approved in late 2024 and may take effect within 120 days of approval.

Currently, Taiwan and Nepal are the only places in Asia to have legalised same-sex unions.

"Did this for all Thai people to reduce disparity in society"

The bill was backed by all major Thai political parties and passed by 400 of the 415 lawmakers in attendance, reported Reuters.

Only 10 voted against it.

Danuphorn Punnakanta, a Pheu Thai Member of Parliament (MP), said: "We did this for all Thai people to reduce disparity in society and start creating equality."

He is also the chairman of the parliamentary committee on the draft bill.

Before the vote, he called on fellow politicians "to make history".

Guaranteed marriage equality

The bill, which took more than a decade to bring to fruition and is a combination of four draft bills, serves as a significant step in progressing the rights of same-sex couples in Thailand.

It was previously delayed by several parliamentary disagreements and political changes within the country, according to The Bangkok Post.

Danuphorn said that the bill would entitle same-sex couples to "the same legal rights and benefits as those of husbands and wives".

These include the rights to spousal inheritance, healthcare decision-making and child adoption.

It is not yet determined whether the law would only apply to Thai residents or welcome foreign couples as well.

According to the BBC, the bill describes marriage as a partnership between two individuals, instead of a man and a woman.

It will also allow married same-sex couples to adopt children.

However, the bill uses the term "fathers and mothers" instead of "parents", as suggested by the committee.

Top photos via Bangkok Pride/Facebook & Canva