Up to 90% off Four Star mattresses, sofas & more at SAFRA Toa Payoh from Jun. 21-23

While I only turned 27 recently, my body often felt like I was 72.

After grinding as an office worker for a few years, I am feeling pain in almost every part of my body.

My biggest dream now is to be able to lie down at work so that my neck and back pain will not get worse.

That is why I immediately asked if I could tag along when my colleague informed me about the opportunity to try out mattresses, beds, and sofas at Four Star’s showroom for work.

Lying flat while getting paid?

Detense Arcticsilk Cooling Mattress

The first mattress I tried was the Detense Arcticsilk Cooling Mattress, which features a special ticking that can convert humidity into cool molecules as well as silk-feel eco fibres that can enhance the mattress’ ability to disperse heat fast, according to Four Star.

Additionally, the mattress comes with a dual tension hourglass-shaped individual pocketed spring system, which promises to shield me from my partner’s movements during sleep.

Different parts of my body will also be well-supported by the mattress’ five-zone support spring system, which offers variable support for my head, shoulders, lower back, hips, and feet.

Last but not least, Four Star said this mattress comes with an anti-static feature, which not only discharges static electricity but also dissipates static electricity built up from electric appliances or the environment.

After learning about these features, I immediately threw myself onto the mattress, and – phew – the heat that followed us on our way to the showroom was gone.

What also went away was my back pain, as my back was well supported by the firm mattress.

And did I mention how smooth the silk on top of the mattress was?

My stress from work just slid away as I felt like I was not trying out a mattress at a showroom but vacationing at a luxury hotel.

I really did not want to get up when my colleague told me it was time to move on to the next mattress.

Chiro+ Back Care Mattress

When I saw the name of this mattress, I knew it was for me.

Whether I lay on my side or face up, I could feel my back well supported by the mattress.

According to Four Star, the mattress uses natural latex, memory foam, and eco-efficient performance fibre made from plant-based ingredients.

With its high firmness and durability, I can expect the mattress to provide me with orthopaedic posture support and alignment to my spine, which can help alleviate the pain and discomfort I accumulated after a day working in the office.

Similar to the Detense Arcticsilk Cooling Mattress, the mattress also has an individual pocketed spring system that can minimise the movements of my partner.

Nice.

Ergonomic Smart Technology Bed

This is my favourite bed of the day because it saves me the trouble of stacking up my pillows as a backrest when I want to scroll TikTok and watch Netflix read on my bed.

I can adjust it to the preferred angle for myself on both the upper and the lower half of the bed by pressing the corresponding buttons on the remote control or via an app on my phone.

The bed also moved up and down relatively slowly, making me feel safe.

With that said, I do not need to readjust the angles by pressing the buttons all the time, as the bed has automatic modes for occasions, such as reading and watching TV.

I was also able to enjoy a powerful massage at my preferred intensity while lying on the bed, which sent vibrations throughout my body.

According to Four Star, the bed also comes with a child safety lock, flashlight, and a USB charging port.

A Doraemon bed. 10/10.

German Motorised Storage Bed

Another product that would also prevent me from hurting my back is the German Motorised Storage Bed.

As its name suggests, the bedframe will automatically lift up and come back down with the remote control.

The design will come in handy when my parents or I want to access the storage space below the bed, but no one else is at home.

I can also customise the bedframe by choosing my favourite colours and materials from the options below:

Fancy.

Sofas

The first sofa I tried was the Electric Recliner Sofa, which provided me with strong back support before I quickly reclined the sofa so that I could lie flat once again.

Another special feature of this sofa is that its material, named AquaPro fabric, allows it to be anti-scratch and water-repellent.

When my colleague and I tested out the claim by dropping a few water drops onto the material, the water drops came off instantly.

Similar to the German Motorised Automatic Storage Bed, I can also customise the sofa with my preferred colours from the options below:

Another sofa that caught my eye was this L-shaped Aqua Fabric Sofa, which, at first glance, looks like every other L-shaped sofa.

However, I was told I could easily convert this sofa to a super single-sized bed by pushing back the backrests.

Convenient, especially when I have guests staying over for the night.

Additionally, as the sofa also uses AquaPro fabric like the Electric Recliner Sofa, the sofa is easy to clean, as I can wipe off dirt and stains with just water, according to Four Star.

While I am told I have the option to customise the sofa in my preferred colour, I will probably have it as dark as possible so that I can hide my coffee stains when I spilt it for aesthetics.

Try them out for yourself at Four Star’s clearance sale

If you would like to try these pieces of furniture yourself and learn more about their prices, you can do so at Four Star’s largest clearance sale, which will take place from Jun. 21 to 23 at SAFRA Toa Payoh.

According to Four Star, there will be more than 5,000 items, including mattresses, sofas, and dining sets, to be cleared at the 4,000 sq ft event hall over the three-day period.

Besides getting up to 90 per cent off the products, you will also be able to enjoy the following perks:

Stock that is ready for immediate delivery

Absorption of GST

Free delivery

Free gifts worth up to S$700

Free taxi claim upon checkout

0 per cent interest instalment plan for up to 12 months for cardholders of credit cards issued by DBS/POSB/UOB/OCBC/AMEX

Up to 15-year warranty

Terms and conditions apply.

Event details

Operating time: 10am to 10pm daily

Address: Multi-function Hall, Level 3, 293 Lorong 9 Toa Payoh, Singapore 319387

How to get there: Nearest MRT station is Toa Payoh; Free parking available

Hotline: Mattress/Bedframes 9234 4442

Sofa and other furniture 9068 1287

This sponsored article by Four Star allowed the writer to lie flat during work hours.

Top images via Garey Gan/Mothership & Four Star