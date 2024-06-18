Ocean Fest 2024: Photo exhibition by S’porean photographer whose chance encounter with diving led to underwater photography

Since young, photographer Toh Xing Jie has always felt a special affinity with water.

Whether it was the swim meets he had in school or the close proximity to Maura Beach when living in Brunei, he had always gravitated towards the water.

However, it wasn’t till he signed up for an open water diving course that he realised that he had found his calling.

He said: ”From that initial dive, I was completely hooked.”

For Toh, as a photographer, shooting underwater comes with its own set of challenges.

Underwater photography in Singapore may sound foreign to most, since our waters are known to have poor visibility.

Toh explained that this was because waters around Singapore experienced high sedimentation rates due to constant land reclamation.

But these challenges do not faze Toh.

“Seeing is believing”

Toh said he fundamentally believes that his works help people to understand the “hidden worlds” better.

Through his lens, he hopes to share these unseen marvels and inspire action for our ocean.

Toh, who won the top prize of the Human and Nature category at 2023’s Nature Photographer of the Year (NPOTY) awards, is collaborating with S.E.A. Aquarium’s Ocean Fest this year.

For the uninitiated, Ocean Fest 2024 is currently in its fifth edition and highlights the importance of marine biodiversity.

Toh’s photo series, “Unseen Beauty”, is aimed at dispelling the myth that there's nothing to see in Singapore’s waters.

“Through my underwater photography, I aim to prove that even in challenging conditions, there's a vibrant, diverse world worth exploring and protecting.”

Among all the breathtaking photographs in the exhibition, the one that holds immense importance to Toh is the capture of the elusive Sakiraeolis kirembosa – a genus of sea slugs.

Toh shared candidly that even after 10 dives, he had zero photos.

“So, imagine my excitement when we finally found the Sakuraeolis kirembosa on the edge of a hydroid, perfectly posed as if putting on a show just for us.”

Small actions makes a big difference

According to Toh, this was an incredible moment that reignited his determination and provided motivation to complete this project.

He urges the visitors to take away one key message from the exhibition: Just because you don’t see the impact of your actions doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

With climate change continuously impacting the environment without us noticing, it would only get worse with time if we continue to demonstrate a lack of consistency and commitment to positive change.

“This mirrors the situation in Singapore waters—just because we don’t always see marine life doesn’t mean it’s not there. It’s the small, sustainable actions that make a long-term difference.”

Aside from the collaboration between Toh and S.E.A. Aquarium, Ocean Fest 2024 will also see an interactive installation, video wall and engagement booth.

Interactive installation

Visitors can try their hand at the interactive wall installation, Marine Conservation Quest, inspired by the retro game of pinball.

Produced by local sustainable cardboard design agency, Paper Carpenter, the installation is constructed from 38 sheets of recycled cardboard.

Various other game components are also made from recycled chopsticks, plastic water bottles, straws and flag poles.

Visitors are challenged to navigate a “fish” through a simulated polluted ocean, underscoring the impact of marine debris.

Visitors will notice that some materials used to create the game are from everyday items collected as debris from East Coast Beach, such as beach toys, nets, styrofoam containers and slippers.

Video wall & engagement booth

Visitors can also interact with a video wall showcasing personal ocean memories.

The educational booth will also allow visitors and marine enthusiasts to learn the importance of caring about horseshoe crabs as well as the ongoing conservation efforts to protect them.

If you’re feeling inspired, there are also volunteering opportunities available through Ocean Advocates, Citizen Science programme and Docent programme.

Find out how you can help with ocean conservation here.

An expert talk will be conducted on Jun. 21, where you can glean insights into marine life and lesser-known species, like the horseshoe crabs in particular.

Attendees can also learn about what we can do as everyday Singaporeans to help these species.

Ocean Fest 2024: Righting The Future

Visitors will be guided on a journey through memories–tracing the past, celebrating the present, and safeguarding the future of our oceans

Ocean Fest 2024 runs from May 20 till Jul. 19, 2024.

For Singapore residents, adult tickets start at S$41, while tickets for children aged four to 12 start at S$31.

Children below the age of four can have free admission.

More information can be found here.

