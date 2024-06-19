Back

Avoid touching or feeding free-roaming chickens in S'pore due to bird flu risk: AVS & SFA

AVS conducts regular checks and sampling of migratory birds to test for HPAI.

Tharun Suresh | June 19, 2024, 01:29 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Members of the public should not touch or feed wild birds, including free-roaming chickens, the Animal Veterinary Services (AVS), which is a cluster of National Parks Board (NParks), and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint bird flu advisory on Jun. 5, 2024.

This is to prevent the incursion of high pathogenicity avian influenza (HPAI), which is a type of avian influenza, commonly known as “bird flu”, that causes severe disease and high mortalities in poultry.

To date, there are no human or animal cases of HPAI H5N1 in Singapore, but authorities here have cautioned against contact with the avian creatures.

To mitigate the risk of HPAI in Singapore, the authorities are carrying out checks on imported poultry and biosurveillance of imported birds at local farms, poultry slaughterhouses, wild birds, and ornamental bird shops.

AVS conducts regular checks and sampling of migratory birds to test for HPAI.

This is on top of horizon scanning for information related to HPAI worldwide and in the region, engagement with overseas authorities, source accreditation and import control for imported poultry and poultry products.

Advisory on wild birds

As bird flu is endemic to the region, there is a need for precautionary measures.

Those working in close contact with birds are advised to observe good hygiene practices and to use personal protective equipment.

Veterinarians and bird owners are encouraged to keep an eye out for signs of HPAI infections in birds.

Members of the public can also report suspected cases of HPAI infection to AVS via their website or by calling their Animal Response Centre at 1800-476-1600.

Checks on imported poultry

SFA noted that it works with the industry to accredit new sources of poultry that meet local food safety requirements.

In 2023, 30 countries and regions are allowed to export poultry to Singapore.

While Singapore's poultry supply is stable, there is always the possibility of supply disruptions and disease outbreaks, such as bird flu, the statement said.

For instance, back in December 2023, SFA suspended poultry imports from various countries due to a bird flu outbreak, CNA reported.

The food industry is advised to to diversify its food sources and implement measures to ensure business continuity in the event of supply disruptions.

Consumers are also encouraged to "be flexible with their food options in the event of disruption", the statement said.

Top photo from VT.

New BTO flats in Queenstown & Kallang-Whampoa launched under prime housing model, prices from S$207,000

More flats.

June 19, 2024, 03:34 PM

Amos Yee breaks parole conditions in US, new prison mugshots released

Yee also explained how he broke his parole in a January 2024 blog post.

June 19, 2024, 03:04 PM

Putin visits Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un vows 'full support' for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Both countries can give what the other wants.

June 19, 2024, 03:02 PM

S'pore goalie Hassan Sunny reveals great-granddad is Chinese

He also added that his dad looks "a bit like Chinese" while his grandma "looks like a Chinese".

June 19, 2024, 03:02 PM

S'pore woman, 38, 'safekeeps' domestic worker's S$23,000 salary for 3 years, gives only half after termination

She was fined S$10,000.

June 19, 2024, 03:00 PM

Boy on kick scooter drags dog around on leash at Mountbatten cafe while woman watches

Please be kind to your pets.

June 19, 2024, 02:33 PM

S'porean man tries to hide girlfriend driving without licence at police roadblock, both, 27, get fine

He was fined S$2,500, while she was fined S$1,900.

June 19, 2024, 01:24 PM

Pasir Panjang oil spill has wide-reaching impact, time needed to fully assess extent of environmental effects: Desmond Lee

Recovery and restoration efforts are underway.

June 19, 2024, 12:43 PM

PIE accident: Motorcyclist, 27, unconscious & taxi passenger, 21, injured

Oh dear.

June 19, 2024, 12:26 PM

Sushiro S'pore does Genshin Impact collab from Jun. 24-Aug. 4

Tag a friend who still plays Genshin.

June 19, 2024, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.