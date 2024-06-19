Sushiro S'pore does Genshin Impact collab from Jun. 24-Aug. 4

Sushiro Singapore will release on Jun. 24 items from its collaboration with Genshin Impact.

The collab was first launched in Japan earlier in 2024, and features collectibles of six of the game's characters: Sangonomiya Kokomi, Gorou, Yae Miko, Kamisato Ayato, Kamisato Ayaka, and Thoma.

Here are the items that fans can expect to see:

Hologram ticket with in-game redemption code for those who spend a minimum of S$30 from Jun. 24

Purchase an acrylic standee at S$15 with a minimum dine-in spend of S$30: Sangonomiya Kokomi (Jun. 24 to Jul. 14) or Gorou (Jul. 15 to Aug. 4). There is a purchase limit of two standees per receipt.

Purchase a keychain at S$9 with a minimum dine-in spend of S$30. There is a purchase limit of two standees per receipt. Kamisato Ayato, Kamisato Ayaka, and Thoma (Jun. 24 to Jul. 14) Sangonomiya Kokomi, Gorou, and Yae Miko (Jul. 15 to Aug. 4)



All items are available while stocks last.

Top photos courtesy of Sushiro Singapore