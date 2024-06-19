Back

Longest sheltered walk in S'pore CBD takes 58 minutes through 4 MRT stations & 16 buildings

Impressive.

Daniel Seow | June 19, 2024, 10:23 AM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

With the unpredictable weather in Singapore, going for a walk can be a gamble.

Will you be hot and sweaty? Will you be caught in a torrential downpour?

But there are some ways to get around on foot without having to brave the heat or the rain.

One man demonstrated that by taking an impressively long and sheltered walking route in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District (CBD).

This was shown in a Jun. 8 TikTok video time-lapse by user zenosjake.

@zenosjake Longest covered walk in Singapore’s Central Business District #singapore #walk ♬ ♡ ᶫᵒᵛᵉᵧₒᵤ ♡ - SoBerBoi

The route

In the video, the man took a circuitous route, through four different MRT stations and 16 other commercial and residential buildings.

It took him 58 minutes and 5,041 steps to get from UOB Plaza to International Plaza.

He could have also extended the route further by walking straight at International Plaza instead of turning right, which would have brought him to Springleaf Tower, one user pointed out in the comments.

Of course, if the man had walked to his destination directly via an unsheltered route, the journey could have been shortened to about 18 minutes.

It would only have taken two minutes by train from Raffles Place MRT to Tanjong Pagar MRT, another user wrote.

Screenshot of comment from zenosjake/TikTok.

But where's the fun in that?

Not the first time

The man, whose profile identifies him as an entrepreneur living in Singapore, isn't new to sauntering in the urban jungle.

He said in response to another comment that "he walks in the CBD pretty often".

In November 2023, he showed in another TikTok video how to cover the longest walking distance from Millenia Walk to Funan in air-conditioned comfort.

Top image from zenosjake/TikTok

Recycling rate in S'pore falls from 62% to 52% in last 10 years: NEA

Remember to recycle.

June 19, 2024, 09:46 AM

S'pore's 1st underground service reservoir beneath Bidadari estate to supply water to over 8,800 flats

The underground tanks can hold up to three Olympic-sized pools of potable water.

June 19, 2024, 09:45 AM

Nvidia becomes world's most valuable company with S$4.49 trillion market cap

When will it peak?

June 19, 2024, 02:05 AM

Over 2.4 million people cleared Woodlands & Tuas checkpoints over Hari Raya Haji long weekend

Crowded.

June 18, 2024, 11:41 PM

Motorcyclist, 40, thrown onto road after colliding with car making right-turn at Alexandra Road junction

The car driver, a 47-year-old male, is assisting with police investigations.

June 18, 2024, 11:28 PM

S'pore reclaims 1st place in ranking of competitive economies around the world

It previously got first place in 2020.

June 18, 2024, 07:55 PM

CPC member Chen Wenqing visiting S'pore from Jun. 18 to 20, to co-chair high-level forum with SM Teo

The forum allows both countries to exchange views and experiences on matters pertaining to social governance.

June 18, 2024, 06:52 PM

Police investigating 'polite' car with stickers resembling emergency vehicle

It politely confused road users.

June 18, 2024, 06:12 PM

Cambodia PM Hun Manet makes 1st official visit to S'pore

This is Hun Manet's first visit to Singapore since taking over as prime minister.

June 18, 2024, 06:09 PM

Ocean Fest 2024: Photo exhibition by S’porean photographer whose chance encounter with diving led to underwater photography

Sea-rious passion.

June 18, 2024, 05:59 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.