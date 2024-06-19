Longest sheltered walk in S'pore CBD takes 58 minutes through 4 MRT stations & 16 buildings

With the unpredictable weather in Singapore, going for a walk can be a gamble.

Will you be hot and sweaty? Will you be caught in a torrential downpour?

But there are some ways to get around on foot without having to brave the heat or the rain.

One man demonstrated that by taking an impressively long and sheltered walking route in the heart of Singapore's Central Business District (CBD).

This was shown in a Jun. 8 TikTok video time-lapse by user zenosjake.

The route

In the video, the man took a circuitous route, through four different MRT stations and 16 other commercial and residential buildings.

It took him 58 minutes and 5,041 steps to get from UOB Plaza to International Plaza.

He could have also extended the route further by walking straight at International Plaza instead of turning right, which would have brought him to Springleaf Tower, one user pointed out in the comments.

Of course, if the man had walked to his destination directly via an unsheltered route, the journey could have been shortened to about 18 minutes.

It would only have taken two minutes by train from Raffles Place MRT to Tanjong Pagar MRT, another user wrote.

But where's the fun in that?

Not the first time

The man, whose profile identifies him as an entrepreneur living in Singapore, isn't new to sauntering in the urban jungle.

He said in response to another comment that "he walks in the CBD pretty often".

In November 2023, he showed in another TikTok video how to cover the longest walking distance from Millenia Walk to Funan in air-conditioned comfort.

Top image from zenosjake/TikTok