Longest sheltered walk in S'pore: Man goes from Millenia Walk to Funan in 42 mins in air-con comfort

Do you like to walk in Singapore?

But despise the heat and humidity?

Urban hikers who don't want to be drenched in perspiration while clocking mileage on foot, can take note.

One man here has shown that you can do just that by walking from Millenia Walk to Funan — mostly in air-conditioned comfort.

The man posted a time-lapse video on TikTok going through seven malls and two MRT stations completely sheltered from the elements.

Essentially, his trek saw him start at Millenia Walk, before he headed to Promenade MRT station, Suntec City, Marina Square, CityLink, Raffles City, Capitol Singapore, and finally Funan.

The journey lasted 42 minutes and raked up 5,000 steps.

Forgoing the sheltered route, the walk from Millenia Walk to Funan takes about 25 minutes on ground level.

The hike could have been shortened if the man went from Millenia Walk to Marina Square via a sheltered walkway alley that connects the two buildings, effectively bypassing Suntec City.

But that would have not allowed him to showcase the urban planning and infrastructure of Singapore as effectively.

This walking route across the City Hall area is not entirely unexplored by those curious as to how far they can go in Singapore on foot while sheltered.

A YouTube video out in February 2022 already showed it was possible to walk in sheltered comfort from Funan to South Beach Tower.

Top photos via @zenosjake TikTok