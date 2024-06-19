Back

New BTO flats in Queenstown & Kallang-Whampoa launched under prime housing model, prices from S$207,000

More flats.

Ilyda Chua | June 19, 2024, 03:34 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A total of 6,938 new flats across eight projects have been launched under the June 2024 Build-to-Order exercise, said the Housing Development Board (HDB) in a Jun. 19 press release.

These include projects in the mature estates of Queenstown, Kallang-Whampoa, and Tampines.

About half of the flats on offer will also have waiting times of four years or less, with projects at Marsiling and Tampines having the shortest waiting times.

The former will have a waiting time of less than three years, and the latter approximately three years.

Prime location

Three projects — Tanjong Rhu Riverfront 1 and 2 in Kallang-Whampoa, and Holland Vista at Queenstown — will be launched under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

Flats under the PLH model have a longer minimum occupation period (MOP) of 10 years, and tighter rental conditions.

In this launch, prices for PLH units start from S$207,000 before subsidies for a two-room flexi, S$402,000 for a three-room, and S$568,000 for a four-room.

Subsidies will also be increased in tandem with their higher market values to ensure that prices remain affordable for Singaporeans, HDB said.

However, PLH flat owners must repay HDB 9 per cent of the resale or valuation price — whichever is higher — upon the sale of the flat.

HDB added that a smaller proportion of the PLH units will be set aside for families under the Married Child Priority Scheme: 20 per cent for first-timer families, and 2 per cent for second-timer families.

This is two-thirds of the usual quota for BTO flats.

Here is the full list of projects in the upcoming BTO exercise:

Teban Breeze in Jurong East. Image from HDB

Marsiling Peak 1 and 2 in Woodlands. Image from HDB

Chencharu Hills in Yishun. Image from HDB

Tampines GreenTopaz in Tampines. Image from HDB

Tanjong Rhu Riverfront 1 and 2 in Kallang-Whampoa. Image from HDB

Holland Vista in Queenstown. Image from HDB

Standard, Plus, Prime

The next BTO exercise will take place in October 2024, and will be the first to offer flats under the new Standard, Plus, or Prime flat model.

Some 8,500 flats will be launched in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Jurong West, Kallang-Whampoa, Pasir Ris, Sengkang, and Woodlands.

It will also be the first to offer units with the new "White Flat" layout.

Announced on May 27, the new type of unit will feature a contiguous living and bedroom space which is beamless and not pre-partitioned into rooms by walls.

A total of 310 units will be made available under this pilot at the Kallang-Whampoa area.

Top image from HDB/Facebook

Amos Yee breaks parole conditions in US, new prison mugshots released

Yee also explained how he broke his parole in a January 2024 blog post.

June 19, 2024, 03:04 PM

Putin visits Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un vows 'full support' for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Both countries can give what the other wants.

June 19, 2024, 03:02 PM

S'pore goalie Hassan Sunny reveals great-granddad is Chinese

He also added that his dad looks "a bit like Chinese" while his grandma "looks like a Chinese".

June 19, 2024, 03:02 PM

S'pore woman, 38, 'safekeeps' domestic worker's S$23,000 salary for 3 years, gives only half after termination

She was fined S$10,000.

June 19, 2024, 03:00 PM

Boy on kick scooter drags dog around on leash at Mountbatten cafe while woman watches

Please be kind to your pets.

June 19, 2024, 02:33 PM

Avoid touching or feeding free-roaming chickens in S'pore due to bird flu risk: AVS & SFA

AVS conducts regular checks and sampling of migratory birds to test for HPAI.

June 19, 2024, 01:29 PM

S'porean man tries to hide girlfriend driving without licence at police roadblock, both, 27, get fine

He was fined S$2,500, while she was fined S$1,900.

June 19, 2024, 01:24 PM

Pasir Panjang oil spill has wide-reaching impact, time needed to fully assess extent of environmental effects: Desmond Lee

Recovery and restoration efforts are underway.

June 19, 2024, 12:43 PM

PIE accident: Motorcyclist, 27, unconscious & taxi passenger, 21, injured

Oh dear.

June 19, 2024, 12:26 PM

Sushiro S'pore does Genshin Impact collab from Jun. 24-Aug. 4

Tag a friend who still plays Genshin.

June 19, 2024, 12:02 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.