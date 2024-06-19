New BTO flats in Queenstown & Kallang-Whampoa launched under prime housing model, prices from S$207,000

A total of 6,938 new flats across eight projects have been launched under the June 2024 Build-to-Order exercise, said the Housing Development Board (HDB) in a Jun. 19 press release.

These include projects in the mature estates of Queenstown, Kallang-Whampoa, and Tampines.

About half of the flats on offer will also have waiting times of four years or less, with projects at Marsiling and Tampines having the shortest waiting times.

The former will have a waiting time of less than three years, and the latter approximately three years.

Prime location

Three projects — Tanjong Rhu Riverfront 1 and 2 in Kallang-Whampoa, and Holland Vista at Queenstown — will be launched under the Prime Location Public Housing (PLH) model.

Flats under the PLH model have a longer minimum occupation period (MOP) of 10 years, and tighter rental conditions.

In this launch, prices for PLH units start from S$207,000 before subsidies for a two-room flexi, S$402,000 for a three-room, and S$568,000 for a four-room.

Subsidies will also be increased in tandem with their higher market values to ensure that prices remain affordable for Singaporeans, HDB said.

However, PLH flat owners must repay HDB 9 per cent of the resale or valuation price — whichever is higher — upon the sale of the flat.

HDB added that a smaller proportion of the PLH units will be set aside for families under the Married Child Priority Scheme: 20 per cent for first-timer families, and 2 per cent for second-timer families.

This is two-thirds of the usual quota for BTO flats.

Here is the full list of projects in the upcoming BTO exercise:

Standard, Plus, Prime

The next BTO exercise will take place in October 2024, and will be the first to offer flats under the new Standard, Plus, or Prime flat model.

Some 8,500 flats will be launched in Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Bukit Batok, Geylang, Jurong West, Kallang-Whampoa, Pasir Ris, Sengkang, and Woodlands.

It will also be the first to offer units with the new "White Flat" layout.

Announced on May 27, the new type of unit will feature a contiguous living and bedroom space which is beamless and not pre-partitioned into rooms by walls.

A total of 310 units will be made available under this pilot at the Kallang-Whampoa area.

