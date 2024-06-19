Back

Putin visits Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un vows 'full support' for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Both countries can give what the other wants.

Sulaiman Daud | June 19, 2024, 03:02 PM

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has taken a rare trip outside his country's borders to meet with Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un of North Korea, in the capital city of Pyongyang.

Kim vowed full support for Putin as he continues to wage war against his neighbour Ukraine.

Roll out the red carpet

Putin landed in Pyongyang on Jun. 18, and was given a literal red carpet welcome by Kim.

For his welcome ceremony in the Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang on Jun. 19, the two leaders inspected ranks of soldiers, walked past more soldiers on grey horses wearing ceremonial uniforms, and were greeted by crowds of cheering children, waving flags.

According to AP NewsKim vowed:

"...full support and solidarity to the Russian government, army and people in carrying out the special military operation in Ukraine to protect sovereignty, security interests and territorial integrity."

Putin in Pyongyang

Putin's first visit to North Korea in 24 years speaks to the increasingly worrying conditions Russia finds itself in, after two years of war with Ukraine.

Due to economic sanctions from the U.S. and the European Union, and with China publicly saying it will not provide lethal aid to Russia, the country has a growing need for arms and ammunition if it wishes to continue its unprovoked invasion.

With European countries and the U.S. supplying Ukraine with armaments, Russia is hoping that North Korea can do the same.

In return, Russia, which is a giant exporter of oil and gas, can supply North Korea with the energy resources it needs to keep its isolated regime running.

Russia can also help North Korea circumvent economic sanctions imposed by the United Nations following its nuclear weapons tests and missile launches, and provide it with badly-needed food and financial aid.

The Guardian also speculated that North Korea could send workers to Russia as labourers who will assist its war effort.

The two leaders are expected to sign an agreement to boost their economic partnership during Putin's two-day visit, AP News reported.

Top image via North Korea state media

