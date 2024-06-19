Back

S'pore woman, 38, 'safekeeps' domestic worker's S$23,000 salary for 3 years, gives only half after termination

She was fined S$10,000.

Khine Zin Htet | June 19, 2024, 03:00 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A woman in Singapore kept her migrant domestic worker's S$23,848.08 salary under a "safekeeping arrangement" for about three years.

When the worker stopped working for her, Wu Xiaoling, also known as Nur Nadhrah, only gave back S$11,750.

It was only after the worker sought help from the Ministry of Manpower that Wu returned the remaining salary — more than a year later.

Laws in Singapore require employers to pay salaries in full and on time, and it is illegal to "safekeep" migrant domestic workers' salaries.

Wu was charged in court and pleaded guilty to charges under the Employment of Foreign Manpower Act for not paying the worker's monthly salary in full within 7 days of the last day of the salary period.

What happened

Court documents revealed that the migrant domestic worker worked for Wu since Dec. 4, 2018.

Wu was to pay the worker a monthly salary of S$670 and, subsequently, a monthly salary of $680 after the worker's work permit was renewed on Aug. 15, 2020, in cash on the 29th day of each month.

According to court documents, sometime in June 2019, the domestic worker requested Wu to "safekeep her monthly salaries in full".

They then entered into a "safekeeping arrangement", in which Wu would "safekeep" the salaries until the end of the worker's employment.

Did not give full salaries owed

MOM started investigating after the worker complained through the migrant domestic worker helpline around March 2022 that her employer had not been paying her salary.

She ended her employment with Wu on Jun. 7, 2024.

While the total salary accumulated was S$23,848.08, Wu only gave her $11,750.00 in cash on Jun. 5, 2024.

Subsequently, Wu paid the helper S$3,000 on Sep. 18, 2023, and the remaining S$9,098.10 on Nov. 2, 2023, after investigations against her had commenced.

Wu was fined S$10,000 on Jun. 18, 2024.

Top photo from Canva & Mothership

Boy on kick scooter drags dog around on leash at Mountbatten cafe while woman watches

Please be kind to your pets.

June 19, 2024, 02:33 PM

Avoid touching or feeding free-roaming chickens in S'pore due to bird flu risk: AVS & SFA

AVS conducts regular checks and sampling of migratory birds to test for HPAI.

June 19, 2024, 01:29 PM

S'porean man tries to hide girlfriend driving without licence at police roadblock, both, 27, get fine

He was fined S$2,500, while she was fined S$1,900.

June 19, 2024, 01:24 PM

Pasir Panjang oil spill has wide-reaching impact, time needed to fully assess extent of environmental effects: Desmond Lee

Recovery and restoration efforts are underway.

June 19, 2024, 12:43 PM

PIE accident: Motorcyclist, 27, unconscious & taxi passenger, 21, injured

Oh dear.

June 19, 2024, 12:26 PM

Sushiro S'pore does Genshin Impact collab from Jun. 24-Aug. 4

Tag a friend who still plays Genshin.

June 19, 2024, 12:02 PM

Justin Timberlake, 43, arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated

He was held overnight.

June 19, 2024, 11:57 AM

Longest sheltered walk in S'pore CBD takes 58 minutes through 4 MRT stations & 16 buildings

Impressive.

June 19, 2024, 10:23 AM

Recycling rate in S'pore falls from 62% to 52% in last 10 years: NEA

Remember to recycle.

June 19, 2024, 09:46 AM

S'pore's 1st underground service reservoir beneath Bidadari estate to supply water to over 8,800 flats

The underground tanks can hold up to three Olympic-sized pools of potable water.

June 19, 2024, 09:45 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.