Men, aged 19 & 20, arrested for suspected loan shark harassment in Pasir Ris

The police have arrested two men, aged 19 and 20, for their suspected involvement in a case of loan shark harassment at a residential unit along Pasir Ris Street 71.

The police were alerted to a case of loanshark harassment on Jun. 4 at about 9:35am.

The wall beside the unit was scribbled with loanshark-related graffiti.

It read: "O$P$ this is last warning for you!!! Next time I will burn!! Your house down!!!"

Through follow-up investigations and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identities of the two men and they were arrested on Jun. 11 and 12.

A mobile phone was seized as case exhibit.

Both men were charged in court on Jun. 13 under the Moneylenders Act 2008.

For first-time offenders, the offence of loanshark harassment carries a fine between S$5,000 and S$50,000, with imprisonment of up to five years, and caning of up to six strokes.

