Low risk of oil spill spreading to Johor Straits, local fish safe for consumption: SFA

Local fish farms are not affected by the oil spill that occurred on Jun. 14, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a Facebook post.

SFA said there is a low risk of the oil spill spreading to the Johor Straits, where local fish farms are located.

None of the fish farms are affected by the oil spill so far and local fish also remain safe for consumption, they added.

"We are in close contact with our farms and will continue to monitor the situation closely," they said.

Oil spill

The oil spill happened after a moving ship ran into a stationary one near Pasir Panjang Terminal at about 2:20pm on Jun. 14.

The allision was between a Netherlands-flagged dredger, Vox Maxima, and a stationary Singapore-flagged bunker vessel Marine Honour.

It was subsequently reported that the dredger encountered a sudden loss in engine and steering control before the allision.

The allision led to some oil from a damaged cargo tank on board Marine Honour spilling into the water.

Oil spillage around the sea waters of Palawan Beach was observed at about 9pm on the same day.

The waters at Sentosa's Tanjong, Palawan, and Siloso beaches were subsequently closed on Jun. 15 for cleaning.

According to the latest joint statement by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency, National Parks Board (NParks) and Sentosa Development Corporation on Jun. 16, 2024, more beaches have been closed for clean-up.

In addition to certain affected areas at East Coast Park, Labrador Nature Reserve and Sentosa, the beaches at St John's, Lazarus, and Kusu Islands are also closed.

