S'pore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny swarmed by China football fans while on holiday there

They love his nasi padang.

Julia Yee | June 17, 2024, 11:23 AM

Singapore's loss in the 2026 World Cup Asian qualifier game with Thailand unexpectedly turned the spotlight onto local goalkeeper Hassan Sunny.

He was dubbed the "King of Football of the people" by Chinese football fans, as his 11 saves in the game indirectly helped China advance to the next round.

This led to Chinese fans idolising the keeper, swarming his family's nasi padang stall and even transferring money via the stall's QR code.

Following his surge to fame, the goalie made a trip to Shanghai over the Hari Raya Haji long weekend, where he was warmly welcomed by fans.

GIF from video by CapitaLand

Trailed by fans

Hassan took the chance to make an appearance at three CapitaLand malls in Shanghai.

Puah Tze Shyang, chief executive officer of CapitaLand's investment arm in China told The Straits Times that the company has “always been a bridge between the two countries”.

CapitaLand's website lists 284 properties in China, and marks its 30th anniversary in the country this year.

"When we found out Hassan planned to take a family holiday for the long weekend, we invited him to experience Shanghai and meet some of his new fans," he said.

According to CapitaLand, it did not publicise Hassan’s tour.

Still, eagle-eyed fans spotted the goalie and spread the word on social media.

The newly minted star thus found himself tailed by at least 20 fans from mall to mall, hoping to get his autograph and a photo with him.

Image from CapitaLand.

Image from CapitaLand.

"Loving the love"

Photos and videos supplied by CapitaLand showed Hassan meeting fans, signing footballs, and even serving nasi lemak at a food cart specially set up for him.

Image via CapitaLand.

Image via CapitaLand.

He was also seen playing football with some of them.

Image from CapitaLand.

Image via CapitaLand.

Hassan revealed that no Chinese sponsors have approached him.

And while Chinese-founded cryptocurrency exchange HTX has announced that he was appointed "chief safeguarding officer", he said discussions are still ongoing.

As for the money that streamed in via his nasi padang store's QR code, he said he'd stopped the payments after hearing about a scam involving fake QR codes circulated through videos.

Hassan added that he will soon pick which charities he will donate the funds to.

Despite talks about sponsorships and other new doors opened by his newfound celebrity status, the goalie seemed content basking in the joys of the present:

"I’ll come visit again, but I’m enjoying the experience and loving the love," he said.

