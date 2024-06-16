Back

Almost 1,400 people in S'pore sign up as volunteers for oil spill clean-up: Desmond Lee

Volunteers from Friends of Marine Park also assisted with a survey of the Southern Islands this morning.

Seri Mazliana | June 16, 2024, 04:38 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Almost 1,400 people have signed up as volunteers to help in clean-up operations following the oil spill which struck Singapore shores on Jun. 15.

In a Facebook post on Jun. 16, National Development Minister Desmond Lee expressed his appreciation for the public's interest and affirmed that local authorities are continuously working on cleaning up affected locations.

"Grateful for the overwhelming response": Lee

Lee said in his post that volunteers from local environmental community, Friends of Marine Park, joined his team to conduct a survey of the Southern Islands in the morning of Jun. 16.

He added that some volunteers are also monitoring the impact at St John Island and Lazarus Island.

Lee had shared an online form calling for volunteers' assistance in an earlier Facebook post on Jun. 15.

Almost 1,400 people have signed up to help as of 12pm on Jun. 16, Lee updated.

He said some may be activated for beach boundary patrol and other roles.

Subsequently, his team may also seek volunteers to carry out post-impact habitat and biodiversity surveys.

Lee added that various agencies and professional teams are currently performing clean-up operations at the impacted parks, beaches and nature reserve.

"While we may not be able to activate everyone who has signed up, due to the nature of the operations and for public safety, we will keep you updated of the latest developments. We appreciate everyone’s interest in caring for our parks and nature areas."

Top photos via Desmond Lee/Facebook

S'pore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny swarmed by China football fans while on holiday there

They love his nasi padang.

June 17, 2024, 11:23 AM

Woman, 70, arrested for allegedly picking wallets from unzipped bags at market in Yishun

Police received reports of missing wallets between July 2023 and June 2024.

June 17, 2024, 10:51 AM

Beaches at St. John's, Lazarus & Kusu Islands closed, over 250 personnel involved in oil spill clean-up

Not all volunteers will be activated because of overwhelming response and the nature of the clean up.

June 16, 2024, 10:52 PM

28 riders left hanging upside down on stalled amusement park ride in Oregon, US for about 30 minutes

Nightmare fuel.

June 16, 2024, 08:51 PM

Kingfisher covered in oil in Marina Keppel Bay area rescued by Good Samaritan

It is now under the care of Acres.

June 16, 2024, 04:21 PM

Sim Ann attends Ukraine peace summit in Switzerland as Special Envoy of Prime Minister

For peace.

June 16, 2024, 03:30 PM

Driverless road sweepers to be put on trial on public roads in Marina coastal area by end-2024

One of the vehicles is currently going through regulatory tests before commencing trial.

June 16, 2024, 02:24 PM

Sea lion escapes from animal show at shopping mall in Luoyang, China

Poor sea lion.

June 16, 2024, 01:55 PM

HDB to launch 1,352 BTO flats in Woodlands & Tampines with shorter waiting time of 3 years in June 2024 exercise

Get ready your HDB Flat Eligibility letter if you want to apply.

June 16, 2024, 01:01 PM

S'pore goalkeeper Hassan Sunny to donate money transferred by Chinese football fans

Hassan also refuted rumours that he had received S$5.8 million from Chinese football fans.

June 16, 2024, 12:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.