HDB to launch 1,352 BTO flats in Woodlands & Tampines with shorter waiting time of 3 years in June 2024 exercise

The Housing and Development Board (HDB) will offer 1, 350 Build-To-Order (BTO) flats in Woodlands and Tampines with a shorter waiting time of around three years for the upcoming sales exercise in June 2024.

Marsiling Peak I

The first batch of Shorter Waiting Time (SWT) flats to be launched this year will be from the Marsiling Peak I BTO project in Woodlands.

The project offers 790 flats and will have a waiting time of two years and 11 months.

Marsiling Peak I comprises three residential blocks that are 31 to 35 storeys high.

The flats are oriented to offer views of nearby parks, the Straits of Johor, and views of central courtyard within the precinct.

The project is also close to amenities such as a market, a food centre, and near Woodlands town where Causeway Point and Woodlands MRT station are located.

Tampines GreenTopaz

Besides Marsiling Peak I, another BTO project, Tampines GreenTopaz will offer 560 flats with a waiting time of three years and one month.

Tampines GreenTopaz comprises four residential blocks of 12 to 13 storeys high.

One of the blocks will house an additional 24 units of rental flats.

Amenities around the area include supermarket, heartland shops, eating house, preschool, and Tampines Park Connector. It is also close to the Tampines West MRT station.

More than 2,800 SWT flats this year

"To better support the homeownership aspirations of Singaporeans, HDB is committed to delivering flats to buyers as quickly as possible, including SWT flats with waiting times of less than 3 years," HDB said in a statement. In 2023, HDB committed to launching 2,000 to 3,000 SWT flats per year by 2025. Working closely with other agencies and construction partners, they were able to achieve this one year ahead of schedule in 2024. HDB will be offering more than 2,800 SWT flats this year, including projects slated for launch in the October 2024 sales exercise. "We will continue to recalibrate our building programme over time so that SWT flats, as well as flats with generally shorter waiting times of 4 years or less, make up a larger proportion of new flat supply." Applying for a new flat The 1,350 BTO flats in Marsiling Peak I and Tampines GreenTopaz projects make up almost one-fifth of the 6,800 flat supply in the June 2024 sales exercise. Other projects to be offered include flats in town and estate areas such as Jurong East, Kallang/Whampoa, Queenstown, and Yishun. Interested flat applicants must have a valid HDB Flat Eligibility (HFE) letter before they can apply for a new flat. It takes about a month to process an HFE letter application after HDB has received all the required documents. Processing time may take longer during peak periods like a BTO sales launch.

