Clean-up of Pasir Panjang oil spill enters new phase with additional booms & oil recovery systems

The next phase of clean-up operations following an oil spill on Jun. 14 has commenced with the additional deployment of various booms and oil recovery systems.

1,500 metres of booms have been deployed, and an additional 1,600 metres will be deployed over the next few days in designated sites to facilitate the clean-up operation.

This was according to a joint press release from the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), National Environment Agency (NEA), National Parks Board (NParks), national water agency PUB, Sentosa Development Corporation (SDC) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Jun. 17.

Deployment of additional booms

The deployment of additional booms is in progress at areas including Sentosa, Labrador Nature Reserve, and the Southern Islands.

These additional booms supplement those already in place at Keppel Marina, East Coast Park, Labrador Nature Reserve, and West Coast Park.

Sentosa

Boom deployment at Palawan Beach has been completed, with the remaining booms to be fully deployed at Siloso Beach and Tanjong Beach by Jun. 18.

These booms are in addition to those partially deployed at Tanjong Beach and the ones fully deployed on Jun. 16 at Sentosa Cove and ONE°15 Marina Sentosa Cove.

Labrador Nature Reserve

Additional booms will be deployed by Jun. 18 to facilitate the cleaning of oil accumulated at the catchment areas of Labrador Nature Reserve.

This is in addition to the booms already protecting Berlayer Creek and the Rocky Shore at Labrador Nature Reserve.

Southern Islands

Booms will also be deployed at selected locations in Cooper Channel at the Southern Islands to aid in the clean-up of accumulated oil.

Oil seen off Changi

The press release also stated that oil slicks continue to accumulate along East Coast Park, with clean-up operations expected to be "an ongoing process".

Additionally, some oil was seen off Changi on Jun. 17.

As preventive measures, oil-absorbent booms have been deployed off biodiversity-sensitive areas at Chek Jawa Wetlands on Pulau Ubin, Coney Island Park, and Pasir Ris Park.

Similarly, oil-absorbent booms have been deployed at West Coast Park to protect the mangroves at Marsh Garden.

Over the next few days, additional containment and absorbent booms will be deployed to protect the fish farms at East Johor Straits, Chek Jawa Wetlands, and Changi Creek.

Air quality remains within safe level

The press release also stated that the National Environment Agency (NEA) has been conducting daily air quality tests at affected areas along Sentosa, East Coast Park, Labrador Nature Reserve since Jun. 15.

"Thus far, the air quality at the affected areas is well within safe levels," it said.

As a precaution however, members of the public are advised against swimming at Changi beach and engaging in other primary contact water activities until further notice.

Progress of clean-up operations at beaches and shorelines

SDC is working with experts and contractors to clean and restore water quality at Sentosa beaches and protect the cove waterways.

Vacuum pumps and trained personnel with protective equipment are removing surface oil and beach spills.

Progress has been steady despite the labour-intensive process, the press release stated.

At Labrador Nature Reserve, oil slicks have adhered to rock bunds along the Promenade, with oil sheen observed in nearby waters.

Slicks are also present along the Rocky Shore and Berlayer Creek.

NParks has deployed oil-absorbent booms to protect these areas and will continue monitoring the situation.

Beaches closed for clean-up operations

To facilitate clean-up efforts, several beaches will be closed until further notice.

Beaches at East Coast Park (from Area B to H)

Labrador Nature Reserve (Jetty and Rocky Shore)

Sentosa beaches remain open for public, but sea activities and swimming are not allowed at Tanjong, Palawan and Siloso Beach

Beaches at St John’s, Lazarus, and Kusu Islands

The authorities advised the public to keep away from these areas to facilitate the clean-up operations.

All other areas at both East Coast Park and Labrador Nature Reserve including F&B outlets remain open.

Top photo by MPA