S'pore Covid-19 cases high but dropping, more getting vaccine in past 3 weeks: MOH

Singapore's estimated number of Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations dropped from May 26 to Jun. 8, 2024, the Ministry of Health (MOH) told Mothership.

This came on the heels of a statement by Johor's health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon, who'd indicated that Johor's Covid-19 cases are expected to keep rising, "seeing that Singapore’s Covid-19 cases are also increasing".

Singapore's Covid-19 situation

Despite the "downward trend" from May 26 to Jun. 8, MOH revealed the current wave of infections is still higher than in the previous months of February to April 2024.

The current wave was observed in May 2024, with MOH flagging a rise in Covid-19 infections and a possible waning of immunity in the population.

MOH said it would "continue to monitor the situation closely" as many Singaporeans are returning from overseas travel during this time.

The ministry added that from Jun. 2 to 8, the estimated number of Covid-19 cases was 16,800 — down from 17,400 the previous week.

Furthermore, the average number of hospitalisation cases was 236, which was less than 294 the previous week.

The average daily Intensive Care Unit (ICU) cases also decreased from four to three cases in the same period.

More taking vaccines

Public hospitals are still dealing with limited resources, continued MOH.

These hospitals have been asked to cut down on non-urgent, optional surgeries as a precaution.

Suitable patients are also being shifted to online care services or other care facilities.

MOH added that between May 20 and Jun. 8, about 38,000 people got vaccinated against Covid-19.

This is five times that of the previous three-week period.

The ministry previously stressed the importance of vaccines in protecting individuals and preventing death.

"We continue to encourage everyone, especially the vulnerable population, to take their vaccination so that they can remain up to date and increase their protection against severe Covid-19 illness," said the ministry.

