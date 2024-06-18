Minum Kopi bakery in Bedok gets hygiene grade downgraded from 'B' to 'C' after 19 people fell ill

The food hygiene grade of Minum Kopi Café & Bakery located at Block 213 Bedok North Street 1 has been downgraded from “B” to “C” with effect from Jun. 7, 2024 as a result of consumers getting food poisoning from eating food sold by the shop.

A total of 19 persons were reported to have developed gastroenteritis symptoms from consuming food prepared by Minum Kopi Café & Bakery on Oct. 15, 2023, the Ministry of Health (MOH) and Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a joint statement on Jun. 7.

Four were hospitalised and have since been discharged.

The food hygiene grade downgrade will be reviewed in 12 months and the premises will also be kept under surveillance, the statement added.

MOH and SFA conducted a joint investigation following the incident and several hygiene lapses were identified during the inspection of the food shop on Oct. 19, four days after consumers fell ill.

The statement added that "SFA will be taking enforcement actions against the licensee for these lapses".

Food operators are reminded to adhere to good food hygiene and safety processes, MOH and SFA said.

"Good hygiene practices such as the washing of hands before handling food can greatly reduce the incidence of gastroenteritis when adopted by all key stakeholders, including the industry and public," the statement also said.

Top photo via Google Maps