Back

S'pore chicken rice seller exasperated as customers won't close chilli sauce container lid despite reminders in English & Chinese

The worry is that foreign objects might end up in the condiment.

Belmont Lay | June 19, 2024, 05:16 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

A chicken rice hawker in Singapore is lamenting that customers who patronise the stall are not following instructions to keep the chili sauce container lid closed after helping themselves to the condiment.

This was despite putting up reminder notices in both English and Chinese to get customers to help keep the lid closed as part of good hygiene practices and to not get the stall in trouble, Shin Min Daily News reported.

The worry is that foreign objects or insects might end up in the sauce that customers help themselves to, which would lead to a food safety issue implicating the hawker.

What sign said

"Protect your favourite chilli," the handwritten sign in English read. "Close lid after use, please. Thank you."

The female stall owner of Far East Chicken Rice told the Chinese media that she even went to some lengths to get the signs up.

"As I am not proficient in English, I had to find someone to help with the translation for the reminder so that all customers will be able to read it," she said.

"If there is anything wrong with the condiments, it will be our fault."

The stall is located at Ubi Avenue 1.

Other hawkers empathise

Other chicken rice stall owners interviewed said they empathised with this stall owner's concerns.

Although the odds of finding flies or other insects in the sauces and condiments are not high, it can still happen, and the consequences will not be ideal, another chicken rice hawker explained.

The other chicken rice seller interviewed added that checks will be carried out on all the condiments to ensure there are no foreign objects in them, and the duty to do so rests on stallholders.

Top photos via Shin Min Daily News & Google Maps

Grandma & director of 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' in S'pore on Jun. 24 for fan meet

Grandma will be in Singapore.

June 19, 2024, 04:15 PM

New BTO flats in Queenstown & Kallang-Whampoa launched under prime housing model, prices from S$207,000

More flats.

June 19, 2024, 03:34 PM

Amos Yee breaks parole conditions in US, new prison mugshots released

Yee also explained how he broke his parole in a January 2024 blog post.

June 19, 2024, 03:04 PM

Putin visits Pyongyang, Kim Jong Un vows 'full support' for Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Both countries can give what the other wants.

June 19, 2024, 03:02 PM

S'pore goalie Hassan Sunny reveals great-granddad is Chinese

He also added that his dad looks "a bit like Chinese" while his grandma "looks like a Chinese".

June 19, 2024, 03:02 PM

S'pore woman, 38, 'safekeeps' domestic worker's S$23,000 salary for 3 years, gives only half after termination

She was fined S$10,000.

June 19, 2024, 03:00 PM

Boy on kick scooter drags dog around on leash at Mountbatten cafe while woman watches

Please be kind to your pets.

June 19, 2024, 02:33 PM

Avoid touching or feeding free-roaming chickens in S'pore due to bird flu risk: AVS & SFA

AVS conducts regular checks and sampling of migratory birds to test for HPAI.

June 19, 2024, 01:29 PM

S'porean man tries to hide girlfriend driving without licence at police roadblock, both, 27, get fine

He was fined S$2,500, while she was fined S$1,900.

June 19, 2024, 01:24 PM

Pasir Panjang oil spill has wide-reaching impact, time needed to fully assess extent of environmental effects: Desmond Lee

Recovery and restoration efforts are underway.

June 19, 2024, 12:43 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.