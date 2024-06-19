Grandma & director of 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' in S'pore on Jun. 24 for fan meet

Thai director Pat Boonnitipat and beloved "grandma" actress Usha Seamkhum of the hit Thai film "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies", will be in Singapore on Jun. 24, 2024 for an exclusive fan meet session.

The event is being held to personally thank Singaporean fans for their overwhelming support for the film.

Fan meet session

Ticket sales for the fan meeting will commence from 6pm onwards on Jun. 19, 2024 via all Golden Village sale channels.

Tickets are priced at S$18 for the public and S$16 for GV Movie Club members.

A screening of the film will begin at 6:50pm, followed by a fan meet-and-greet session from 9:10pm onwards.

During the fan meet session, the audience will have the opportunity to ask their movie-related questions to Boonnitipat and Seamkhum.

They will also have the opportunity to win a chance to take group photos with Boonnitipat and Seamkhum.

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies Fan Meet Session

Date: Jun. 24, 2024

Time: 6:50pm

Venue: Golden Village Suntec City

Highest-grossing Thai film in Singapore

Having made S$3.367 million since its release, the film is currently Singapore's highest-grossing Thai film of all time and one of the highest-grossing movies in 2024 thus far.

It is currently ranked fourth in the 2024 local box office rankings, after "Money No Enough 3", "Kung Fu Panda 4", and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".

The film follows the story of a young man in Thailand, M, who puts aside his dream of becoming a professional gamer to take on the role of a devoted grandson to his dying grandmother in the hopes of a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The movie marks 34-year-old Boonnitipat's directorial feature debut and 78-year-old Seamkhum's film debut.

Top image via Golden Village