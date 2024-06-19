Back

Grandma & director of 'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' in S'pore on Jun. 24 for fan meet

Grandma will be in Singapore.

Keyla Supharta | June 19, 2024, 04:15 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Thai director Pat Boonnitipat and beloved "grandma" actress Usha Seamkhum of the hit Thai film "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies", will be in Singapore on Jun. 24, 2024 for an exclusive fan meet session.

The event is being held to personally thank Singaporean fans for their overwhelming support for the film.

Fan meet session

Ticket sales for the fan meeting will commence from 6pm onwards on Jun. 19, 2024 via all Golden Village sale channels.

Tickets are priced at S$18 for the public and S$16 for GV Movie Club members.

A screening of the film will begin at 6:50pm, followed by a fan meet-and-greet session from 9:10pm onwards.

During the fan meet session, the audience will have the opportunity to ask their movie-related questions to Boonnitipat and Seamkhum.

They will also have the opportunity to win a chance to take group photos with Boonnitipat and Seamkhum.

How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies Fan Meet Session

Date: Jun. 24, 2024

Time: 6:50pm

Venue: Golden Village Suntec City

Highest-grossing Thai film in Singapore

Having made S$3.367 million since its release, the film is currently Singapore's highest-grossing Thai film of all time and one of the highest-grossing movies in 2024 thus far.

It is currently ranked fourth in the 2024 local box office rankings, after "Money No Enough 3", "Kung Fu Panda 4", and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".

The film follows the story of a young man in Thailand, M, who puts aside his dream of becoming a professional gamer to take on the role of a devoted grandson to his dying grandmother in the hopes of a multimillion-dollar inheritance.

The movie marks 34-year-old Boonnitipat's directorial feature debut and 78-year-old Seamkhum's film debut.

Read more:

Top image via Golden Village 

PMA rider enters McDonald's Havelock drive-thru, sparks 'Is this legal?' debate

McDonald's doesn't recommend customers to walk or ride bicycles at the drive-thru area.

June 20, 2024, 09:03 AM

M'sian diver, 22, dies after being caught in boat propeller at Marina South Pier

MOM investigations are ongoing.

June 19, 2024, 11:14 PM

S'pore woman, 53, claiming to be 'deity' cheated followers of S$13.6 million, ordered 1 to jump from 2nd floor of block, gets jail

She also instructed them to quit their jobs and look after her full-time.

June 19, 2024, 08:51 PM

Cause of RSAF F-16 crash in S'pore is 'rare occurrence', 1st such failure of its kind: Lockheed Martin

Investigations also found that the F-16 was properly maintained.

June 19, 2024, 08:43 PM

Philippines Vice President Sara Duterte quits cabinet roles, alliance with President Marcos Jr likely blown

Duterte served in Marcos Jr.'s cabinet for two years.

June 19, 2024, 07:58 PM

Fish from S'pore's 1st HDB container fish farm to be sold at Tampines Round Market & Food Centre

Fresh fish grown right outside your home.

June 19, 2024, 06:13 PM

Lau Wang Claypot closes original Serangoon outlet opened in 2012

All good things must come to an end.

June 19, 2024, 05:51 PM

Habitat Coffee in Jalan Besar closing on Jun. 30, 2024 after 14 years

The cafe was known for its coffee and brunch fare.

June 19, 2024, 05:26 PM

S'pore chicken rice seller exasperated as customers won't close chilli sauce container lid despite reminders in English & Chinese

The worry is that foreign objects might end up in the condiment.

June 19, 2024, 05:16 PM

New BTO flats in Queenstown & Kallang-Whampoa launched under prime housing model, prices from S$207,000

More flats.

June 19, 2024, 03:34 PM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.