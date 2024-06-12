'How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies' the highest-grossing Thai movie in S'pore with over S$1.7 million at box office

Thai tear-jerker, "How To Make Millions Before Grandma Dies" has not only broken the hearts of Singaporean viewers, but also local box office records.

The film made a cool S$1.77 million at the box office in just 11 days after its release on May 30, making it Singapore's highest grossing Thai film of all time, Golden Village said on Jun. 10.

Of this, S$1.16 million was made in ticket sales during its second weekend in cinemas alone.

The movie beat out Thai horror films "The Coffin" (2008) and "Shutter" (2004) to claim the top spot.

It is also the sixth-highest-grossing film of 2024 as of Jun. 10, ranking behind local film "Money No Enough 3" and Hollywood films like "Kung Fu Panda 4" and "Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire".

What is the movie about

The film follows the story of a young man in Thailand, M, who dreams of becoming a professional gamer but gives that up as part of a get-rich-quick scheme.

His plan? To be a devoted grandson to his dying grandmother so he can get a million-dollar inheritance to change his fortunes.

It is the first feature-length film made by director Pat Boonnitipat.

The movie stars popular Thai singer Putthipong Assaratanakul (also known as Billkin) and 78-year-old actress Usha Seamkhum in her acting debut.

Jina Osothsilp, chief executive officer of Thai studio GDH said the studio is "incredibly thankful" for the film's popularity amongst the Singaporean audience.

"Thank you so much for your warm welcome and for spreading the word, helping make this film the highest-grossing Thai movie in Singapore. It means a lot to us that this multigenerational story, which highlights family bonds and gratitude, has touched your hearts just as it has in Thailand. Looking ahead, we promise to continue producing films that you will love", she added.

Reputation as a sobfest

The emotionally touching film has gained the reputation of being a sobfest in the theatre, with its ability to make movie-goers reach for their tissues.

It has also spawned a viral TikTok trend where cinema-goers would film before-and-after shots of themselves watching the movie, to show how much the movie impacted them emotionally.

"Running over to hug my Grandma now!", one user "ianjeevan" captioned his video.

The film is in cinemas now.

Top image from Golden Village Pictures - Film Distribution/Facebook & GSCinemas/YouTube