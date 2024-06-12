'Johor doesn't belong to M'sia': Johor crown prince wants federal govt to treat state as 'partner'

Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim has called for the Malaysian government to treat the state of Johor as "partners" and not let them remain as "beggars".

"It's just that I want Johor to have its rights. Until when will Johor be beggars?" Tunku Ismail said at a podcast aired live on Jun. 9, according to Malaysian media.

He claimed that all the state's tax revenue — about RM48 to 49 billion a year (S$13.8 billion to S$14 billion) — goes to the federal government. Out of which, only RM1.4 billion (S$401 million) goes back to Johor, about three per cent.

"How are we supposed to take care of our people?"

"How are we supposed to take care of our people?" Tunku Ismail added. "That's why we have bad roads and poor education and health facilities."

According to The Star, Tunku Ismail said,

"The system within the federal government needs to be changed. Johor does not belong to Malaysia."

"We are partners, so you must start treating us like partners," he added.

Not rioting, opposing the government, or attempting to overthrow any political parties

The Johor Crown Prince assured that he was not rioting, opposing the government, or attempting to overthrow any political parties.

However, Tunku Ismail raised the example of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), a coalition of several Sarawak-based political parties.

The Johor Crown Prince said the GPS has been successful in negotiating with federal authorities on behalf of the state.

Tunku Ismail pointed out that several political parties, such as the PKR, DAP, Umno, and PAS, are based in Johor.

"Why don't you (politicians) join forces to form Gabungan Bangsa Johor?" asked Tunku Ismail, as quoted by Free Malaysia Today.

"When you join forces and are united, the federal government cannot be deaf (to your demands) anymore. You'll be the kingmaker."

Johor state government's response

This is not the first time that members of the Johor royal family have voiced displeasure over how the state is treated by Malaysia's federal government, although the relationship with the current government appears warmer than before.

The crown prince's statements have already drawn a response, with Johor's chief minister, Onn Hafiz Ghazi, posting on social media that the state government had issued a request for 30 per cent of Johor's tax revenue.

The GPS

GPS, the ruling coalition in Sarawak, was formed after Barisan Nasional lost power in the 2018 General Election.

The coalition holds 79 seats in the 82-seat Sarawak legislative assembly and comprises four Sarawak-based parties — Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), Sarawak United People's Party (SUPP) and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS).

GPS is currently Malaysia's fourth-largest political coalition, with 23 seats out of 222 in the Dewan Rakyat (Malaysia's Parliament).

The Lowy Institute's The Interpreter has noted that GPS has stridently worked towards greater autonomy, including control of its own oil and gas resources, as well as seeking to assert state-level control over its own health and education

Top image via HRH Crown Prince of Johor/Facebook.