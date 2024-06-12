M’sia boy, 17, dies in violent motorcycle crash that severed his leg

Graphic content warning: This article contains depictions of injury that some readers may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A tragic road accident in Malaysia led to a 17-year-old male losing his life.

He was riding on a motorcycle before crashing violently into another bike on the road.

The incident took place at around 7:40pm on Jun. 11, reported Sinar Harian.

Bike allegedly lost control

According to Malaysian media, the deceased was travelling alone on a road in Pasir Puteh district, Kelantan.

Sin Chew Daily said another motorcycle, which was carrying two men, had lost control.

They collided head-on with the teen.

This accident caused the two men — aged 18 and 21 — to suffer serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The boy died on the spot.

Leg was severed

A graphic video showing the accident's aftermath soon began circulating online.

Posted on X the day itself, the video showed the vehicles reduced to ruins, their broken parts littered across the road.

One of the victims was lying on the ground and held by another person.

The camera then panned over to a severed leg lying nearby, which reportedly belonged to the deceased.

With the case currently undergoing investigation, the police are calling for those with any information on the case to reach out.

Top images via Malaysia Most Viral/X