Back

M’sia boy, 17, dies in violent motorcycle crash that severed his leg

He died instantly.

Julia Yee | June 12, 2024, 01:40 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Graphic content warning: This article contains depictions of injury that some readers may find distressing. Viewer discretion is advised.

A tragic road accident in Malaysia led to a 17-year-old male losing his life.

He was riding on a motorcycle before crashing violently into another bike on the road.

The incident took place at around 7:40pm on Jun. 11, reported Sinar Harian.

Bike allegedly lost control

According to Malaysian media, the deceased was travelling alone on a road in Pasir Puteh district, Kelantan.

Sin Chew Daily said another motorcycle, which was carrying two men, had lost control.

They collided head-on with the teen.

This accident caused the two men — aged 18 and 21 — to suffer serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

The boy died on the spot.

Leg was severed

A graphic video showing the accident's aftermath soon began circulating online.

Posted on X the day itself, the video showed the vehicles reduced to ruins, their broken parts littered across the road.

Image via Malaysia Most Viral/X

One of the victims was lying on the ground and held by another person.

Image via Malaysia Most Viral/X

The camera then panned over to a severed leg lying nearby, which reportedly belonged to the deceased.

Image via Malaysia Most Viral/X

With the case currently undergoing investigation, the police are calling for those with any information on the case to reach out.

Top images via Malaysia Most Viral/X

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.