1st BTO project in Chencharu, new estate in Yishun, to launch in Jun. 2024 with 1,270 units

A new housing area is slated for development within Chencharu in Yishun Town, according to a press release by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) on Jun. 12, 2024.

HDB said that the 70-hectare Chencharu site, bounded by Yishun Avenue 1, Yishun Avenue 2, and Sembawang Road, will offer around 10,000 new homes by 2040, of which at least 80 per cent will be set aside for public housing.

The first Build-to-Order (BTO) project in Chencharu will launch in Jun. 2024 and will comprise a mix of two-room Flexi to five-room flats.

HDB said that it will progressively launch more projects over the coming years.

There are also plans for a new educational institution and nursing home in the new housing area.

The new BTO project took into consideration the history and heritage of the Chencharu site, as well as sustainability.

BTO project to be launched in Jun. 2024

The first BTO project in Chencharu, which will be launched in Jun. 2024, will comprise about 1,270 units of 2-room Flexi to 5-room flats.

The project incorporates design elements from a roughly 100-year-old colonial-era bungalow located along 50 Bah Soon Pah Road, which will sit within a new park in the estate.

The red, black and white colours of the bungalow will feature in the facades and other precinct facilities of the BTO project.

The bungalow will also be adapted for community use within a new park with "health and wellness concepts", as well as a heritage trail for residents to learn about the area's history:

Pineapple and mackerel motifs were used in the design of the project, in a nod to Yishun's agricultural history.

The new park will be accessible via various connections from upcoming BTO projects, according to HDB.

New community avenue with bus interchange & hawker centre

The new park incorporating the bungalow will also be connected to the existing Yishun N8 neighbourhood park, near Khatib MRT station, via a planned community avenue.

A new bus interchange, hawker centre, and shops are expected along the community avenue:

New bus-only road

A new road called Chencharu Link will be constructed to run through the centre of Chencharu, with housing developments and amenities flanking it on both sides.

The 400m road will be for buses only, providing dedicated road space for bus journeys.

HDB said that the new bus-only corridor, together with the new bus interchange and existing public transport options in the area will allow Chencharu residents to enjoy "seamless public transport connectivity within and outside of Yishun town."

Chencharu will also feature walking and cycling paths connected to amenities and transport nodes, HDB said.

The cycling paths will also connect to the cycling network beyond Yishun, giving access to Sembawang, recreational nodes like Khatib Bongsu and Lower Seletar Reservoir, as well as the upcoming North-South Corridor.

HDB also mentioned that residents can also look forward to other upcoming developments in Sembawang and Woodlands, with information on these to be shared when ready.

Top photo from HDB.