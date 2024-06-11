S'pore man, 62, arrested for allegedly carrying knife onto bus

A 62-year-old man in Singapore was arrested on Jun. 10 for his suspected involvement in a case of carrying offensive weapons in public places.

In a news release on Jun. 11, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said the man had allegedly carried a knife while on a public bus on Jun. 10.

Arrested within three hours

Police were alerted to the incident by a member of the public at around 3:20pm on Jun. 10.

The man had allegedly wielded the knife in the bus and later alighted along Geylang Road.

Officers from the Central Police Division identified the man using footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV)s and police cameras, as well as follow-up investigations.

He was arrested along Victoria Street within three hours of the report.

To be charged on June 12, 2024

Police investigations revealed that the man was carrying a total of five knives, which were seized as case exhibits.

He will be charged on Jun. 12, 2024 with carrying offensive weapons in public places under the Corrosive and Explosive Substances and Offensive Weapons Act 1958.

Those found guilty may face an imprisonment term of up to three years and up to six strokes of the cane.

Top photos by the Singapore Police Force & Canva