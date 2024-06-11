Back

Apple Vision Pro for sale in S'pore for S$5,299 from Jun. 28, 2024

If you buy additional storage, AppleCare+ coverage, and optical inserts, the price could easily surpass S$6,500.

Iain Tan | June 11, 2024, 03:20 PM

The Apple Vision Pro headset will be going on sale in Singapore from Jun. 28, tech giant Apple said on Jun. 10.

Apple Vision Pro side profile via Apple

The announcement was made at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference at its headquarters in California on Monday.

This is the first release of the gadget out of the United States.

Prices start from an eye-watering S$5,299 with storage capacities of 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

China, Hong Kong, Japan, and Singapore will receive the headsets first on Jun. 28.

Australia, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom will be next on Jul. 12.

The product was only been available in the U.S. when it was launched in February 2024.

According to Apple's website, customers will be able to pre-order the headset starting on Jun. 14 at 9am Singapore time.

Shipments will begin on Jun. 28.

Price breakdown

The base price of the Apple Vision Pro is S$5,299, without any add-ons.

For additional storage, be prepared to fork out more: S$5,299 for the 256GB version, or S$5,599 and S$5,899 for the 512GB and 1TB models, respectively.

If you wear vision-correcting glasses, you will probably also need to pay as much as an addition S$219 for optical inserts designed to fit inside the headset, as the Apple Vision Pro cannot be worn with glasses on.

Lastly, adding AppleCare+ coverage, which is an insurance policy protecting against accidental damage to the product, will set you back an extra S$749.

More about the headset

Anyone ordering an Apple Vision Pro will have to complete a face scan using an iPhone or iPad with Face ID.

The scan will determine the best Light Seal and head band sizes to help ensure a precise fit.

Apple has also partnered with ZEISS to develop the "ZEISS Optical Inserts" that magnetically attach to the Apple Vision Pro.

The Apple Vision Pro has generated great interest since its initial reveal in 2023.

At the Worldwide Developers Conference, Apple also unveiled the upcoming VisionOS 2, the successor to the Apple Vision Pro's current operating system.

Among its capabilities is a feature that allows users to transform existing photos into "spatial photos", giving them a three-dimensional effect.

Users will be able to update their devices to VisionOS 2 free-of-charge starting this fall.

Top photos via Apple

