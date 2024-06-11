Back

SQ321 turbulence: Australian dance teacher breaks spine, paralysed from chest down

She said she couldn't get her seatbelt on in time.

Julia Yee | June 11, 2024, 02:36 PM

Events

Telegram

Whatsapp

Among the 229 people on board Singapore Airlines flight SQ321, 85 passengers were injured and taken to hospitals in Bangkok, Thailand, where the plane made its emergency landing.

One of them was a 52-year-old dance teacher.

Kerry Jordan from Adelaide, Australia had boarded the flight with her husband after a "fantastic holiday" in the U.K.

According to News.com.au, Jordan was thrown into the air and hit the ground during the turbulence.

Paralysed from chest down

The incident caused Jordan to suffer a break in her spine at the C7-T1 segment, which joins the neck with the upper back.

She also had bleeding from her brain, fractures of the C1 and C2 vertebrae at the top of her spine, and fractured ribs.

Speaking to Australian media, she shared that she could feel "nothing from basically the chest down".

She added that she could move her arms but could not use her hands.

"The basic things, obviously of not being able to feed myself, or brush my own teeth, or try and change the channel on the TV, or using my mobile phone is out of the question," she said.

Could not get seatbelt on in time

Jordan was medically evacuated to the Royal Adelaide Hospital after undergoing intensive care at a Bangkok hospital.

Thinking back on the flash of events that happened during the bout of turbulence, Jordan recounted that she'd failed to get her seatbelt on in time after returning from the bathroom.

"Literally everything just started shaking so much, I could not get to my seatbelt to put it back. All I remember was being up in the air and everything was absolutely silent and then I was on the floor."

Her husband, who'd suffered a shoulder injury and blurred vision, said his wife had "no reaction" when she hit the floor.

"When she hit the ground, she never moved and that was so unnatural, and I was just horrified," he said.

He'd wondered if she was dead or alive.

Previously disgruntled with the airline's lack of response after the incident, the husband later told ABC News that the airlines had "stepped up" after his complaint and provided customer care support.

The couple are currently looking into their legal options for their injuries.

Related story

Top images via Thairath and Kerry Jordan/Facebook

Rare corpse flower blooms again at S'pore Botanic Gardens after 1 year

A sight (and smell) to behold.

June 11, 2024, 05:06 PM

Governance lapse found during routine review, SNEF president Robert Yap resigns

In a statement to the media, Yap wrote: "It is never easy but I have done what I can. It is also time to hand over the reins of leadership."

June 11, 2024, 04:35 PM

Apple Vision Pro for sale in S'pore for S$5,299 from Jun. 28, 2024

If you buy additional storage, AppleCare+ coverage, and optical inserts, the price could easily surpass S$6,500.

June 11, 2024, 03:20 PM

Human poo found in pool at East Coast condo, management looking for culprit

Well, sh*t.

June 11, 2024, 02:14 PM

9 stalls burn down after Ang Mo Kio coffee shop catches fire at 2am

No injuries were reported.

June 11, 2024, 01:54 PM

Apple rolls out ChatGPT tie-up & 'Apple Intelligence', its Artificial Intelligence feature

Apple is playing catch-up.

June 11, 2024, 12:56 PM

Male & female twin elephants born in Thailand, possibly 1st in the world

Double cuteness.

June 11, 2024, 11:41 AM

Injured SQ321 passengers to each get at least S$13,500 compensation, all airfares fully refunded

Those who sustained more serious injuries were invited to discuss specific compensation offers.

June 11, 2024, 10:37 AM

Man, 66, sent to hospital after fire in Dakota HDB corridor, allegedly caused by burning of items

He suffered from smoke inhalation.

June 11, 2024, 09:24 AM

S'pore football coach Tsutomu Ogura gets Covid-19 ahead of S'pore vs Thailand match

Assistant coach Gavin Lee will be replacing him in the interim.

June 11, 2024, 12:59 AM

About | Advertise with us | Contact us | We Are Hiring | Privacy policy

Copyright © 2020 Mothership. All rights reserved.