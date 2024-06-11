Human poo found in pool at East Coast condo, management looking for culprit

The swimming pool at Butterworth 8, a condominium in Katong, was closed by the estate's management for three days.

The reason: a piece of human poo found at the bottom of the pool.

Jun. 8 saw management putting up a notice titled "Swimming pool closure due to water treatment", informing residents of the crappy situation.

Pool closed temporarily

The notice, which was posted on the Instagram page @sgfollowsall, detailed that human faeces had been found in the main pools.

Attached was a picture of said faeces, which was loitering sinisterly at the bottom of the pool.

The notice added that the pool's vendor had cleaned and vacuumed up the waste, and had treated the water, which required the pool's three-day closure.

Search for culprit

The poo's backstory remains a mystery as of now.

"If there is a resident who witnessed the incident and can help identify the culprit, please come forward," the management implored.

Mothership has reached out to the condo management for comment.

Top images via @sgfollowsall/Instagram and Google Maps