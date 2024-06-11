Back

Johor Covid-19 numbers expected to keep rising along with those in S'pore: M'sian official

Julia Yee | June 11, 2024, 07:00 PM

While Singapore has been dealing with a surge in Covid-19 cases this year, so has our neighbouring state Johor.

The Malaysian state's number of recorded Covid-19 cases has been steadily rising over the past eight weeks, reported The Star.

Increasing the past eight weeks

In a statement on Jun. 10, Johor's health and environment committee chairman Ling Tian Soon shared that 263 cases were reported in the week of Jun. 3 to Jun. 9.

This marks a 5.6 per cent increase compared to the previous week which had 249 positive cases.

The increasing trend was observed since the week of Apr. 15 to Apr. 21, where 109 cases were reported, he said.

He added that this was an increase of 220.6 per cent compared to the 34 cases recorded in the week before that.

More cases expected

Most of the recent cases came from Johor Baru, followed by Batu Pahat, Kulai, and Muar, Ling reportedly said.

He revealed that the current total number of Covid-19 cases in Johor was 414,401.

"At present, 14 cases are being treated at hospitals statewide, with no cases being referred to the intensive care unit," he said.

He stated that Johor's number of Covid-19 cases is "expected" to continue rising, "seeing that Singapore’s Covid-19 cases are also increasing due to the presence of new sub-variants there".

Back in May 2024, Singapore's Covid-19 cases rose to 25,900 from May 5 to 11. This was almost two times more than the previous week's 13,700 cases.

Then, MOH urged the public to exercise personal and social responsibility, including maintaining good personal hygiene, reducing social interactions when feeling unwell and wearing masks if medically vulnerable in crowded areas or when symptomatic.

In light of the June holidays, MOH also advised those travelling overseas to be vigilant and adopt relevant travel precautions.

In a statement released on Jun. 3, Singapore's Ministry of Health (MOH) said "Covid-19 waves occur from time to time".

It stressed the importance of vaccines in protecting individuals and preventing deaths.

Mothership has reached out to MOH for comment.

