Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido opening S'pore store on Jul. 1 at Ngee Ann City

Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido has confirmed its opening date for its first Singapore branch: Jul. 1.
Located at the basement of Ngee Ann City, the bakery will be in its soft launch period from Jul. 1 to 5.
That means its opening hours will vary for the first five days of operation.
From Jul. 6, they will be opened from 10am to 9:30pm daily.
As part of their grand opening, Hazukido will have the following promotion from Jul. 6 to 8:
- Customers 1 - 30: Buy 1, get 5 free for bakery items
- Customers 31 - 90: Buy 3, get 3 free for bakery items
- All other customers: 10 per cent discount for those who follow Hazukido's social media pages
Each customer is entitled to one redemption.
Hazukido Singapore
Address: Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, #B1-29, Singapore 238872
Opening hours: 10am - 9:30pm, daily from Jul. 6
Top photos courtesy of Hazukido Singapore
