Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido opening S'pore store on Jul. 1 at Ngee Ann City

[email protected]. Do you know of an F&B place that should be featured on Mothership? Tell us more at

Japanese-style croissant brand Hazukido has confirmed its opening date for its first Singapore branch: Jul. 1.

Located at the basement of Ngee Ann City, the bakery will be in its soft launch period from Jul. 1 to 5.

That means its opening hours will vary for the first five days of operation.

From Jul. 6, they will be opened from 10am to 9:30pm daily.

As part of their grand opening, Hazukido will have the following promotion from Jul. 6 to 8:

Customers 1 - 30: Buy 1, get 5 free for bakery items

Customers 31 - 90: Buy 3, get 3 free for bakery items

All other customers: 10 per cent discount for those who follow Hazukido's social media pages

Each customer is entitled to one redemption.

Hazukido Singapore

Address: Ngee Ann City, 391 Orchard Road, #B1-29, Singapore 238872

Opening hours: 10am - 9:30pm, daily from Jul. 6

Congratulations! You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click You have made it to the end of the article (whether by speed-scrolling or otherwise). This alone qualifies you to apply for the role of an Editorial Intern (Nova) at Mothership. Click here to find out more.

Top photos courtesy of Hazukido Singapore